How Xebia helps companies embrace innovation in emerging technologies





Rajat Gupta, Chief Digital Officer of Xebia Global Services, will help companies embrace innovation, overcome challenges and discuss their future plans.

How Xebia helps companies adopt innovation.

Our digital impact model focuses on leveraging best practices to deliver the highest quality deliverables to our clients. Our delivery organization is centered around Vertical (industry unit), Horizontal (providing established technology / services), and Center of Excellence (Sort Leadership Group). At the forefront of technology, we continue to invest in growing our dedicated Center of Excellence in Agile, Big Data, AI / ML, Cloud, Mobile, IoT and DevOps.

Continuing to focus on the growth of the banking industry, we have formed a digital group of experts with the skills to integrate emerging technologies and digital innovation in the banking industry. This group will work with our customers to jointly create new and innovative solutions to deliver applications that exceed current industry benchmarks.

We focus on creating new products, services, experiences, or business models, leveraging the latest technology to stay ahead of the curve, explore future scenarios for products or industries, and systematically learn how to do it. We continue to work on innovation through our unique R & D and innovation labs. Innovate in particular.

What are the challenges for navigating?

At Xebia, we take a holistic approach to our clients’ goals and partner with them for their innovation journey to help them navigate change. Below are some of the common challenges we have encountered that are important to address before starting engagement.

Lack of defined strategies: If the strategies are not implemented, the desired changes may not be on track. Defined strategies and goals enable teams to optimally utilize resources and adhere to the target timeline. Evolving Customer Needs: As technology conditions change, organizations often experience the need to upgrade their systems according to the latest market trends and technologies. Before the curve. This is often a custom fit to a solution that meets both the client’s first understanding of what they are looking for according to their requirements and then it is practical to deploy it at the expense of the customer’s needs and costs. It leads to issues in the form of. -effective. Xebia continues to seek the best and most innovative solutions to give our clients an edge over their competitors. Systematic innovation allows us to continually leverage the latest technology to provide the best solution for our clients’ needs. Ineffective Business Processes: Due to the evolving nature of the industry, the business processes being implemented often do not help achieve digital transformation. .. At Xebia, we dig deep with our clients to analyze and understand the status of existing business processes first, starting with the right background and understanding, so that we can embark on a transformational journey as seamlessly as possible.

What other opportunities do you have with emerging technologies?

We understand that the world is heading towards rethinking business in this digital age. Xebia could use disruptive new technologies such as AI / ML, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and intelligent automation to partner with clients and implement them to improve business processes. Is shown. We work with our clients to explore new technologies, experiment with innovative ideas, and leverage the latest trends in combination with these latest technologies to unlock the true potential of our business.

Over the years, we have organically experienced growth and learning in our domain, as well as knowledge of emerging technologies across the industry. But to ensure that we provide the best to our clients, we also strive to acquire the best field organizations to inorganically enhance our expertise. increase. Some snippets that provide insight into this thinking process:

Low-code consulting expertise with Appcino (known for its best-in-class accelerators, frameworks, and solutions). Appcino has won more awards than any other partner in the market for innovation in the Appian App Market. AWS Premier Consulting through Oblivion, the first AWS Premier Consulting Partner in the Netherlands, known for its innovative and cost-effective products. Delivered via high quality software Qxperts. Here, we embark on sustainable innovation to enable businesses to deliver more efficient software. Managed cloud service by Binx.io/Xpirit. Help your organization transform and become more flexible through g-company and Google Cloud expertise. AI strategy using big data, AI and ML by GoDataDriven. Training of AI professionals by Xccelerated. Observable solution with relationship-based drive StackStateGamified. Practical virtual IT lab learning by instructors improves employee performance through Xebia Academy training and learning services.

In summary, Xebia constantly researches the latest technology trends in the market and strives to use them to provide clients with the best possible.

What are your plans for the future?

Xebias’ vision is to enable businesses to become future digital leaders. Our focus is to create the right platform strategy for our customers. This goes beyond bringing digital transformation within the group and working on innovative applications and products for end users. To achieve this vision, bring domain-driven design thinking, multi-business process context mapping expertise, and align with appropriate architectural strategies for scalable infrastructure, applications, and products to meet future needs. increase.

As a leader in agile, DevOps, cloud and digital transformation, we focus on the value of core engineering and transform the way we work from traditional ways of working to continually evolving our platform to achieve our business goals. Brought. Over the next few years, we plan to strengthen our infrastructure expertise and many customers are working on a hybrid cloud strategy to meet the growing demands of our business. We recently acquired a niche company (premium consulting partner) on AWS and won this year’s partner on Azure. We also continue to grow the capabilities of GCP.

We are increasing our presence on the low code development platform, one of Appian’s top service providers, and are now growing further into other platforms such as Outsystems and Mendix. We are building practices with Salesforce and SAP, which will further grow our enterprise implementation business. We will expand our presence to increase our coastal distribution centers in Canada, Poland, Singapore and Mexico, adding to our current offices in the United States (Denver and Atlanta), Europe (Hilversam, Amsterdam, London) and India (Gurgaon). , Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad & Jaipur), APAC (Vietnam), Middle East (Dubai), ANZ (Sydney).

