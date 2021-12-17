Google names the 2021 Material Design Award-winning app





In the 7th edition, the winners of the 2021 Material Design Awards were announced today. This year, there are three categories that cover the best dark themes, big screen adaptations, and the use of motion design.

The 2021 winners have something in common. All three options reflect physical reality and address cross-cutting collaboration and productivity aspects. A specific task called to adapt to a remote interaction.

Google said it has received and reviewed hundreds of open nominations (from individuals and teams around the world) since June. Winners of the 2021 Material Design Awards will receive a call with Google Designer to learn more about trophies, social / promotions, and Material You.

Motion: Post-it

The team behind the Post-it app uses Material Design as a framework for both design and implementation, staying loyal to both physical and digital, extending material principles and recreating the sensation of crumpling. Building meaningful interactions with apps that leverage effective motion design, such as creating post-it notes in the real world, the interactions that brands know are very satisfying.

When a user captures a note in the app using the device’s camera, the note is animated upwards, lifting the real-world background and signaling the transition from physical space to a digital experience. Such touches help duplicate and enhance existing mental models, allowing Post-it notes to work in the app as they really are.

Big screen: Todoist

Todoists’ adaptive design starts with the basics. Basic layout considerations such as margins and content areas. Working deeper into the app’s unique features will bring more nuances. When designing a large screen search, senior product designer Luis Abreu said Doist tested multiple layouts adapted from the small screen. In actual testing, it was found that using more space in the preview on the tablet creates a more informative layout that assists the search operation.

Column-based layout grids provide a convenient structure for creating and testing such layouts, and also allow quick decisions about how components adapt. The bottom sheet of Todoist maintains clarity, context, and readability for screen size, and navigation components take better advantage of screen size expansion.

Dark Theme: Meetly

Meetlys’ recent dark-theme-first approach to recent redesigns, led by designer Kinjal Waghela, creates a product that conveys Meetlys’ identity by comprehensively applying color throughout the interface while improving readability in dark environments. I did.

Of particular note is that Meetlys focuses on dark-themed illustrations. Vultured illustrations in the app, which, like any other component, serve as an important part of the Meetlys approach to branding, maintain a bright background color, background-foreground, UI-illustration relationships throughout the theme. Replace with a darker, less saturated alternative color.

Previous winners are listed here:

