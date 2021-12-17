Search with Netsuite SuiteQL and add to Google Sheets





Overview

In this workflow, you enter a Netsuite suiteQL query (see here and here) and use the results to create a report in Google Sheets or use that data to act on each record on another system. You can do it.

The business value of this workflow lies in the Netsuite connector configuration.

The REST API can call NetsuiteSuiteQL searches directly.

This is much more powerful than using the list of records operation on the connector.

You can use the suiteql query to use the full range of joins, concatenations, and suiteeql.

More importantly, you can tell the query which fields are returned in the response list.

Of the tray[レコードの検索]The operation returns only the ID, so you need to get each record to actually use it.

Therefore, this workflow allows you to get all the results you need in a single call.

Connector to use

The following connectors are used in this template: It is provided primarily for reference only. You don’t have to read the linked connector page. Everything you need to know about this template is explained here, but you may need to look into the service authentication steps.

Final result

The end result of this workflow is that records (such as customers) are retrieved from Netsuite, added to Google Sheets, and upon completion, emailed to the email address of your choice, including a link to Google Sheets.

Prerequisites

This workflow assumes the following:

There is authentication to Netsuite and Google Sheets, or the downstream system of your choice. I have a suiteQL query to use. A Google Sheets will be created and the column headers will be fitted to the desired data.

The complete workflow is as follows:

Use a manual trigger. You can change this to a scheduled trigger if you wish.

There are three basic steps in a workflow.

Step 1 gets a SuiteQL query and calls netsuite

Step 2 loops through the resulting item and adds a row to Google Sheets.

Step 3 will send an email notifying you of the completion with a link to the sheet

To configure the workflow for your own use:

3a-Add Sheet ID to Google Sheets 3b-Add Row Data to Google Sheets Important Note Using Fallback Values

For example, in a scenario where you are getting customer data and some customers may have empty values ​​such as “phone”, when you look at the tray log, Netsuite returns nothing to the phone. I understand.

In this case, you should use the Tray’s “Fallback Value” feature to prevent the Google Sheets Connector from returning an error.

In this case, you are using an empty string.

This will populate the sheet with the following data:

Setting the output schema of the loop connector

You may need to run the sample after making temporary changes to your workflow to make the correct jsonpath available from the loop connector.

Move the steps in Google Sheets after the loop Put the end step before Google Sheets Execute the workflow Above the workflow[デバッグ]Click Repeat Loop Connector in the debug panel In the Loop Output Box[出力を使用]Click

This will set the loop output schema correctly.

Now you can copy the jsonpath of each data (eg $ .steps.loop-1.value.companyname).

When you’re done, reset the workflow to its original state.

