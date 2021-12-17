Hotjar x Google’s Leandro Lima





Leandro emphasized the Goodharts quote. This reminds us that business goals can be increased revenue and improved corporate social responsibility, but even if we could create a way to measure them, it shouldn’t be an indicator. ..

Why? The metric only shows how you are working towards your target. Goals remain, and as metrics improve, there are fewer mistakes than before.

So a good hypothesis is …

Leandro provided some examples of valid hypotheses and their reasons. Here is the first one:

By writing a more appropriate error message (independent variable) in the form in the purchase flow, you can motivate people to correct their mistakes quickly (behavior). This will reduce the number of support tickets (results).

A “better error message” is an independent variable. That’s what you’re doing, what you’re working on in your design.

“Correcting mistakes quickly” is a motivational action. In this example, you can measure this in time, such as how quickly the mistake is corrected.

“Low support tickets” is a good business result because 1) people are required to solve the problem themselves, and 2) they need less phone calls and support, which increases spending.

And here is a second example of Leandros:

By creating better infographics (independent variables) to explain our privacy policy, people will better understand our privacy policy (behavior). This will increase the number of (results) people informing us that they trust our products in weekly surveys.

3. Share analysis

Therefore, we found that good experiments require strong hypotheses, and strong hypotheses require appropriate indicators. Next is analysis.

This is a recurring theme, but Leandro tells the product manager not to let the product manager do the analysis. Instead, do it together. As a designer, you have a set of values. May developers and product managers have their own values. This combination of values ​​creates a better analysis.

Hotjar can also help with this. For information on how to track user behavior, see E-Commerce Analysis Tools and Methods and this article.

Leandro said it’s important to remember that numbers don’t tell you anything when doing an analysis. They are just numbers, not storytellers, he said, and this is when bias plays a role. Every time someone explains a number, it loses some meaning and becomes prejudiced.

Remove bias (as much as possible)

To assist in the analysis of the data, Leandro said he needed to ask:

Why did you choose this data?

How did you collect this data?

From whom did you collect this data?

This is because the person who chose the data (and its bias) influences the results. The location where this data is collected can also affect the results.

He also has other biases to know about, such as winner bias and confirmation bias, which influence us when we analyze the results and where we want to see what we are trying to achieve. I picked it up. Helping to set the metric before analyzing the results also helps to remove the bias.

Leandro also said that great importance does not necessarily mean great effect. His example was that children in the playground were twice as likely to have an accident (0.4%) as children at home (0.2%). Still, this is still a very small amount. When your product team is analyzing what’s important, he tells you to think about this practical importance as well.

Use statistics to increase certainty about indicators

Earlier, Leandro mentioned how statistics give the metric more certainty. These are some of the tests he proposed to analyze the data.

Confidence Interval: This helps to calculate the possible range of true means for the entire population.

Significance level: This is when calculating the probability of change between the base and the new variant

Non-inferiority test: This helps to further test the trust variant to show how the new variable is compared to the existing variable.

4. Share the report

Regarding the report, Leandro said it would be useful to always state what happened before following the recommendations based on the new information gathered.

He gave this as an example of what good things look like.

There is a correlation between increasing the visibility of error messages and reducing the number of people who contact customer service.

Recommendation: Create a visual pattern that ensures good visibility of the error and invest in a clear language to convey the error.

As before, Leandro emphasized the importance of sharing the analysis with other team members. People’s recommendations can vary depending on whether you are working in UX, product, or software development. Brings diversity to your analysis.

Then he said he would share your results widely.

Last tip

Leandro has left some final tips to remember.

Design correctly like you and test wrong like you

He challenged your ideas and said it was always important to get rid of your prejudices.

Experiments are a learning tool, not a proof of who is right or wrong.

Leandro said that in most cases you should remember what is wrong. He says that the entire process is to inform decision making, increase knowledge and help people learn.

Experiments are not a decision-making tool

Remember that people make decisions, not surveys, metrics, or suggestions.

Work to gradually reduce mistakes

Who guessed it? Leandro told me to practice, practice, practice, and always remember this. It came out over and over again in his session.

Thank you

Thank you for participating in Leandro Lima. We would appreciate it if you could choose one or two that can be placed in your organization. Look for more articles from us that share more ideas and inspiration from outside speakers.

