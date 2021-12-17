The UK tidal sector has been preparing for several years





Tidal turbine of Nova Innovation on land before installation.

New innovation

The UK’s emerging tidal power sector has taken several steps this week. Companies and projects have announced new developments in their plans to deploy projects and technologies.

On Thursday, Scottish company Nova Innovation announced that it had secured € 2.5 million ($ 2.83 million) from the European Innovation Council Accelerator Fund to fund a project to expand the production and production of tidal energy.

The UpTEMPO project focuses on the design, manufacture and demonstration of an “extended version” of the company’s 100 kW tidal turbine.

In the announcement, the company stated that it would use blade pitch control at 200 kW iterations to increase the “amount of power and energy produced.” In addition, the turbine body is more compact, reducing both weight and cost.

Nova CEO Simon Forrest said the turbine is “designed to meet the needs of utility clients in target markets around the world.”

The announcement of Nova Innovation came in the same week that the “land element” of the 30-megawatt tidal energy project planned on the Isle of Wight, an island off the south coast of England, was granted planning permission. rice field.

Approval from the Isle of Wight Council is related to the construction of the substation. In a statement, the Perpetuus Tidal Energy Center said all consent had been reached to proceed with a project called “England’s first multi-megawatt tidal power project.”

Rob Stevens, chairman of PTEC, said it was “nationally important” to obtain a permit for the land element of the project.

“Tidal energy is now a proven route to continuous and clean energy generation and has great potential,” he said. PTEC’s onshore construction will begin in 2023 and will be completed in 2025.

In addition to the above developments, Natural Resources Wales said on Tuesday that a marine license was issued for the Morlais tidal demonstration project.

“This project aims to install and commercialize multiple tidal power plants and will provide an area for offshore development of renewable energy sources 35km2 west of Anglesey. [in Wales]”NRW said.

On Monday, the UK Government launched the latest round of the Renewable Energy Auction Initiative. It aims to fund what is called “low carbon technology” with 285 million annually.

The tidal current project is allocated 20 million annually, which was announced at the end of November.

At the time, UK business and energy secretary Kwashi Kwarten said the investment was “a next-generation renewable energy project needed to strengthen energy security as tidal power works to reduce its dependence. It was a great impetus to become an important part of. ” About volatile fossil fuels “

While interest in ocean-based energy systems appears to be growing, the current footprint of the industry and its technology remains small.

According to Ocean Energy Europe figures, the tidal capacity added in Europe last year was only 260 kW, but the wave energy was only 200 kW installed.

In contrast, according to the industry group WindEurope, 14.7 gigawatts of wind energy capacity was installed in Europe in 2020.

