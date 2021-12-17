This underground creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, it’s a record.





Deep beneath the exploration drillholes in Australia’s mining areas, scientists have discovered an “evolutionary wonder.” This is a very elongated blind millipede with the most legs (1,306 to be exact) of any known animal.

The thread-like pale millipedes reached about 3-1 / 2 inches (95 mm) in length and about 1/400 inches (0.95 mm) wide, with a conical head and beak shape. It has a mouth and a large antennae. Scientists said Thursday that they are the only source of sensory input because of their blindness.

“Previously, despite the name millipede, which means” thousand feet, “there was no known millipede that actually had 1,000 legs,” said the lead author of a study published in the journal Scientific Reports. Paul Marek, an entomologist at Virginia Tech, said.

The creature is called an Eumilli pespersephone. A handful of individuals found lived up to about 200 feet (60 meters) underground. Females had more legs than men.

Other cool points of E. persephone are a conical head, a huge antenna, a beak-shaped mouth (to eat food that is not yet known), and (probably) alkaloids along the length of the body. 652 chemical defense glands.

Millipede Research Institute (@apheloria) December 16, 2021

“In my opinion, this is a stunning animal and an evolutionary wonder,” said Bruno Buzat, research co-author and lead biologist at Benerongia Environmental Consultant in Perth, Australia. “This represents the most extreme growth ever found in the millipede, the first animal to conquer the land. And this species is particularly dry, with it very difficult to find a surviving millipede on the surface. In the harsh landscape, I was able to adapt to a life of tens of meters deep in the soil, “Buzat added.

The longest-legged animal known to date was the California millipede species Illacmeplenipes, which has 750 legs. Researchers suspect that evolving so many feet may have helped Eumilipez.

“We believe that numerous legs provide an advantage in terms of traction / force to push their bodies forward through small gaps and fractures in the soil in which they live,” Buzzat said. rice field.

This species lives in total darkness in an underground habitat lined with iron and volcanic rocks. Since we have no eyes, we use other senses such as touch and smell to perceive the environment. Researchers suspect that it is what it eats, as it belongs to the millipede family, which eats fungi.

Found in the Goldfields-Esperance region of Western Australia, where miners dig for other minerals such as gold, lithium and vanadium.

A new genus and species, Eumillipes Persephone, was found in the Goldfields-Esperance region of Western Australia, in a geological drill hole 60 meters underground

Millipede Research Institute (@apheloria) December 16, 2021

Four Eumillipes individuals were described in the study, and four more were discovered. None of them were observed to be alive. One of the adult females described in the study had 1,306 legs and the other had 998 legs. One of the two adult males had 818 legs and the other 778 legs. Outer layer – grows throughout life and adds a four-legged segment.

“In millipedes, it’s common to have more legs as you molt, and older people have more legs than juveniles,” says Buzzat. Millipedes usually have about 100-200 legs. After the millipede, the centipede has a maximum of 382 legs. Centipedes have one pair of legs per segment, while millipedes have two pairs of legs.

The scientific name for the newly discovered creature means “true thousand feet” and refers to Persephone, the queen of the underworld in ancient Greek mythology.

Millipedes – slow-moving arthropods associated with centipedes, insects and crustaceans – first appeared over 400 million years ago. Approximately 13,000 species are known today, inhabiting all types of environments and feeding on rotten vegetation and fungi. They play an important ecosystem role by breaking down the substances they supply and releasing components such as carbon, nitrogen and monosaccharides. “These nutrients can be used in the lives of future generations,” Marek said.

