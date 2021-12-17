Microsoft has set aside the control panel with the latest Windows 11 update





Microsoft is finally announcing the end of the Windows 11 Legacy Control Panel. The software giant introduced many changes to the Windows 11 settings section earlier this year, and this month the company began testing more ways to replace control panel features.

In the new test version of Windows 11, Microsoft has moved to a new page in the Set Advanced Network Settings app. This includes sharing options for folders, printers, and network discovery options. Some entry points to Windows 11 network and device settings are now also redirected to the Settings app instead of going to the Control Panel.

Windows 11 control panel.

Elsewhere, the link to the control panel section used to uninstall the app is now redirected to the Settings app. Even the section for uninstalling Windows Update has become part of the Settings app instead of appearing in the Control Panel.

These latest changes are welcome and are after trying to leave the Windows 10 Control Panel. Microsoft initially introduced another settings app in Windows 8 as a way to overhaul the traditional control panel. Just as Microsoft had two browsers in Windows 10 (Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge), the two stood side by side for legacy support reasons.

The Settings app is designed to be a new broom to clean, but there are still many settings that need to be moved to the control panel. Windows 10 has been improved, and Windows 11 provides a more up-to-date way of thinking about how users control their PCs.

Microsoft describes these latest changes as an ongoing effort to pass settings from the Control Panel to the Settings app. That’s why Microsoft is working on cleaning up this area of ​​Windows and ultimately making the control panel redundant.

Windows 11 was primarily an attempt to modernize and simplify the Windows operating system, which has been used in the same way for decades. Microsoft didn’t take full advantage of the control panel in the initial release of Windows 11, but in other areas, such as the taskbar, it has greatly simplified things too much. These monthly changes pave the way for Microsoft to perfect what it felt like an unfinished version of Windows so far.

