Apple brings a native Apple Music experience to music apps for macOS





According to the beta code found on 9to5Mac, Apple is rebuilding the music app for macOS as a completely native app.

The code for the first beta version of macOS Monterey 12.2, seeded by developers yesterday, shows that Apple is rebuilding its music app using AppKit, macOS’s native interface framework. This move will significantly improve the performance and experience of your music app, but without major changes to the UI or interface.

According to 9to5Mac, music apps now use JET, a technology that transforms web content into native apps. Today’s Music apps, which have replaced iTunes but use the same backend, rely heavily on loaded Apple Music web content, and some users say it has responsiveness and ease of use issues. I’m criticizing.

Some music apps, such as libraries, were already native, but Mac users will find it faster to search media for Apple Music and see a rebuilt native interface. As a result, scrolling, gestures, and animations are also more responsive.

Some interface elements or effects may currently be missing, as Apple is still likely to improve the new native parts of the app. Apple has already rebuilt some of the Apple TV apps using JET in macOS Monterey 12.1.

Related article

Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.1 on SharePlay

Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.1. This is the first major update to the macOS Monterey update, first released in October. For more videos, subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel. The macOS Monterey update can be downloaded to all eligible Macs using the Software Updates section of System Preferences. Apple has also released a macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 update for them yet …

Apple Seeds developer macOS Monterey 12.1 2nd Release Candidate

Apple today seeded developers with a second release candidate version of the following macOS Monterey 12.1 update for testing purposes. The new software will be released a few days after the first candidate release, and more than a month after the official release of macOS Monterey. Registered developers can download the macOS Monterey 12.1 beta profile from the Apple Developer Center …

Apple Seeds Releases Candidate Version of macOS Monterey 12.1 to Developers

Apple today seeded developers with a release candidate version of the next macOS Monterey 12.1 update for testing purposes. The new software will be released a week after the fourth beta and one month after the official release of macOS Monterey. Registered developers can download the macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta Profile from the Apple Developer Center. After installing the proper profile …

Apple seeds developers with the 4th beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 [Public Beta Available]

Apple today seeded developers with the fourth beta of the following macOS Monterey 12.1 update for testing purposes. The new software will be released two weeks after the third beta and one month after the official release of macOS Monterey. Registered developers can download the macOSMonterey 12.1 Beta Profile from the Apple Developer Center. Beta … after the appropriate profile is installed …

Testing Apple’s new Apple Music Voice Plan on iOS 15.2

Apple’s latest updates, such as iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, macOS Monterey, and HomePod 15.2, introduce support for Apple Music Voice Plan, a cheaper version of Apple Music that can only be activated via Siri. For more videos, subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel. In the latest YouTube video, I tested the Apple Music Voice Plan to see if it’s worth subscribing for $ 4.99 per one …

Apple Music is now available on Google Nest speakers in 5 countries

According to a recently updated Apple Support document, Apple Music can now be streamed to Google Assistant-enabled devices such as Nest Mini and Nest Audio in five more countries, including Australia, Canada, India, Mexico and South Korea. Apple Music was first available on Nest’s speakers and displays in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan at the end of last year. just…

Apple seeds developers with macOS Monterey 12.1 third beta

Apple today seeded developers with a third beta of the following macOS Monterey 12.1 update for testing purposes. The new software will be released one week after the second beta and three weeks after the official release of macOS Monterey. Registered developers can download the macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta Profile from the Apple Developer Center. Beta … after the appropriate profile is installed …

Apple Offers Developers Second Beta of macOS Monterey 12.1

Apple today seeded developers with a second beta of the following macOS Monterey 12.1 update for testing purposes. The new software will be released a week after the first beta and a week and a half after the official release of macOS Monterey. Registered developers can download the macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta Profile from the Apple Developer Center. After installing the proper profile …

Popular story

IPhone 14 Pro model rumored to have a 48 megapixel camera and 8GB of RAM

As previously rumored, Apple will release four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. It’s a schedule. Analyst Jeff Pu. In a Haitong International Securities research note obtained by MacRumors, Pu states that the two Pro models will have triple-lens rear cameras …

Apple postpones return to corporate office indefinitely

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a note sent today that Apple employees will be in the corporate office as scheduled in February due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and the emerging variant of Omicron. He said he had no plans to return to. In November, Apple sent an employee a letter telling them that Apple expects to return to the office on February 1, but the return date is now …

In a nutshell iPhone14: Summary of All Rumors Wednesday, December 15, 2021 12:18 pm PST by Juli Clover

It’s only been a few months since the launch of the iPhone 14 model scheduled for September 2022, but we’ve already heard enough rumors that we have a clear idea of ​​what to expect for new devices. For more videos, subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel. Tracking rumors about future products can be difficult, so we thought we’d do a quick summary of the rumors …

LG is probably developing three new Apple displays, including the Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip.

LG has three new stand-alone displays for Apple, including one based on the current 24-inch iMac, one based on the upcoming 27-inch iMac, and a 32-inch model that could be the new Pro Display XDR. I am developing. According to Twitter account @dylandkt, it uses Apple silicon chips and has a near-accurate track record in Apple-related rumors. In a Twitter thread, the leaker said:

Apple finally kills the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro

According to a recent report, Apple will finally start removing the notch from the iPhone in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro. Last week, the Korean website The Elec reported that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max have a hole-punch display design, as seen on some high-end Android devices, instead of a notch. Did. .. Notch Apple calls …

How the upgraded 48-megapixel camera on the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to work

There are again rumors that next year’s iPhone 14 Pro model will have an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera (a “wide” lens) compared to the 12-megapixel wide lens of the iPhone 13 Pro model, but it’s that simple. Not. You may hear it. In a research note earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone 14 Pro model could support both 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel outputs …

Folding iPhones aren’t expected until 2023 at the earliest, but it’s likely 2024

According to display analyst Roth Young, Apple has no plans to announce a foldable iPhone until 2023 at the earliest, with 2024 being a more likely target date. Rumors about foldable iPhones have disappeared in recent months, but there continues to be evidence that Apple is at least working on prototypes of foldable devices. It was suggested that Samsung provided it in September 2020 …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/17/native-apple-music-for-macos-music-app/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos