Netflix, Google wants to help Spider-Man find his “way home.”Hilarious bunter is a virus





Starring Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, and other stars, Spider-Man: No Way Home is highly regarded for its box office revenues around the world. New York’s popular friendly Web Slinger’s latest movie is also the place where the Netherlands plays its third role and has received a lot of praise. But despite the great movie “No Way Home,” there is one thing that some people are worried about. It’s the fact that friendly superheroes seem disoriented. Don’t you believe us? Netflix and Google do. Check out these Twitter exchanges between the two who seem to be really worried about Spider-Man.

Netflix India tweeted:

“Homecoming

Far from home

Noway Home

Can someone help Spidey’s instructions? “

HomecomingFar From HomeNo Way Home Can someone help me with Spidey’s directions 😭

Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 15, 2021

This got the best answer from Google India.

All this, take me home when he can just say OK Google — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 15, 2021

But the conversation didn’t stop there. Netflix replied:

You’ll think web designers know better — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 16, 2021

Twitter users tipped in with a hilarious take what the title of the next movie would be.

Netflix India was ready for that:

Spider-Man: Peter Parker … Do you work from home as a web designer? — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 15, 2021

Another Twitter user suggested a way to name the next movie “Spider-Man: Near Home.”

That explains why he’s a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 15, 2021

This wasn’t all. Real Me also joined Butter, who felt that Spider-Man needed a NEO smartphone to rival his superhero prowess.

Even the Policy Bazaar has decided it’s time to help Spidey.

Spider-Man You seem to be lost. We would appreciate it if you could take out travel insurance. If not, please come and visit us. — Policybazaar (@policybazaar) December 16, 2021

So did No Broker.com:

Did someone say they need help finding a home? — NoBroker.com (@nobrokercom) December 16, 2021

Well, we all believe that by pitching in to help our favorite friendly superhero, Peter Parker can certainly find his way home this time around.

Spider-Man: Home isn’t very popular with fans and critics. The film packs an excellent set of action, comedy, and romance, as well as some great actors and some of Spidey’s past familiar faces.

Read all the latest news, latest news, coronavirus news here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/spiderman-no-way-home-netflix-india-google-twitter-viral-new-marvel-movie-4563719.html

