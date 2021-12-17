Omicron variants bring Covid-19 waves this winter. What can we do to stop it?





All the signs are the Covid-19 storm in the coming months, as the ongoing Delta waves collide with new Omicron variants, just as people are traveling and gathering for vacations. is showing.

The question is, if any, what can be done to prevent the worst scenario.

Only a few months ago, Americans were dying because the hospital was overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients and couldn’t find a bed for them. This was something that more than a year of public health intervention was trying to avoid, and it was common even after vaccines became widely available. Now there is a clear possibility that the same catastrophe will be repeated.

Meanwhile, the country’s tolerance for public health interventions appears to be diminishing. Most people say they are still planning to travel to meet family and friends for vacation, and consider those activities to be a small or moderate risk. Sporting events, concerts and other large gatherings are held daily. Currently, only nine states carry out all kinds of mask mandates. The return to more drastic siege seems off the table, and some experts now say that these policies could have their own negative consequences and that vaccines are widely available. I think it is inappropriate.

The federal government has restricted its authority to impose its own mask and vaccine obligations, as President Joe Biden’s winter plans for a pandemic implicitly admit. Carrot mobile clinics and ride-sharing programs can be provided to vaccine sites, but sticks are rarely available.

Now that vaccines are available and most US adults have been vaccinated, even some democratic leaders will attack vaccinated and unvaccinated adults alike. Not interested in public health measures.

It’s scary. But I don’t think our relatively loose reaction to the rise of Omicron is unexpected, Kumi Smith, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota, told me. I think people have developed resistance to risk over time and have become tragicly insensitive as Covid’s deaths continue to grow. And the helplessness we all feel from countries that cannot unite with Covid is probably also a factor in collective indifference.

So: Almost two years after the pandemic, many people are simply burned out. But that does not mean that we are helpless. Covid-19 is always in circulation and the world is not closed every time an incident occurs. But that doesn’t mean that indifference is the solution. Individuals who make individual decisions to take the virus seriously by wearing masks, vaccination, and thinking about what activities to participate in will slow down the virus at least a little and fight the medical system. Helps to give you a chance.

Fatalism is not an effective means of infection control or public health, Harvard epidemiologist Bill Hanage told me.

It’s time to flatten the curve again

Omicron variants can undoubtedly endanger the healthcare system. Even though the variants tend to cause mild illness on average, as some early signs suggest, a certain percentage of infected people, especially those who have not been vaccinated, will really get sick. prize. The larger the denominator (infected person), the larger the numerator (inpatient). The more hospitalizations we see, the more deaths will be added to the 800,000 American lives lost so far. It’s a math problem.

Therefore, the goals for a successful pandemic response are the same as in early 2020. That is, flattening the curve and preventing the hospital system from flooding with Covid-19 patients and providing medical care to Covid-19 and other patients. They need.

We know this can happen because it has already happened. This summer, doctors called the facility one after another looking for a bed for patients experiencing a heart emergency. Some of these patients died awaiting medical attention. The risk that someone will appear in the local ER with symptoms of a heart attack or appendicitis and will not be treated due to lack of staff, lack of beds, or both, will increase as the number of cases increases.

In early 2020, the best idea to flatten the curve was an extraordinary measure never seen before in the United States. Extensive business closures, social distance requirements, wearing masks, etc. I have a vaccine now.

On December 3rd, people line up outside the free Covid-19 vaccination site in Washington, DC. SamuelCorum / Getty Images

Vaccination is the best defense against the serious consequences of Covid-19 infection, and vaccination of more people is the best way to flatten the epidemic together. Vaccines still provide strong protection against hospitalization and usually shorten the length of stay if the vaccinated person becomes ill and needs hospital treatment. With booster shots, experts expect protection to withstand Omicron.

The government needs to do everything it can to vaccinate and boost more people. The Biden administration is already trying to force large employers to demand vaccination. It prompted many company obligations and an increase in new vaccinations, but it was also blocked in federal court and lost the power of law. The government is also trying to make vaccines more accessible, encourage more outreach from Medicare and AARP, and establish mobile clinics. Some big cities go even further by requiring vaccination when going to restaurants and other businesses.

There are many more tools in this country for tracking and treating Covid-19. However, you need to be careful. Home tests can be difficult to find, and experts are worried that Biden’s plan to allow people to submit the cost of the test to the insurance company for a refund is too cumbersome. New antivirals look promising, but experts are worried that they may not be available in sufficient quantities to help the imminent Omicron wave.

There are also limits to what Americans allow. European and East Asian countries have closed their businesses and are beginning to impose more restrictions on unvaccinated people as Omicron variants become established. Meanwhile, public health experts in the United States generally acknowledge that these policies, which are widely implemented in the country, are essentially illusions.

There are good reasons not to revive their own costly blockades and other comprehensive restrictions, and in theory you shouldn’t need them. Vaccines are available. Doctors have a better understanding of the virus and have more effective treatments. But other than the US lockdown to delay the virus and give hospitals and their staff a better opportunity to deal with the Covid-19 patient surge without sacrificing care for all patients. There is still much you can do.

Vaccines, tests and masks work, but are most effective when everyone uses them, not just the cautious. In the absence of collective action, responsibility may remain with the individual: get vaccinated and boosted, get vaccinated and boosted by loved ones, and be tested and quarantined if symptoms are seen. Encourage.

Currently, defaults in most places rely on individuals taking precautions themselves, Joshua Shaw, Associate Director of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Global Health Policy, told me. Faced with a combination of Delta and Omicron threats this winter, you’ll probably end up where most of the pandemic happened. Different jurisdictions tackle the problem in their own way, most of which leads to chaotic patchwork of half the measures, or quite real measures.

This is a collective reality that requires a collective solution. where are they?

Other countries are taking more aggressive steps. The UK has resumed its Maskman date and is demanding a vaccine pass for a major event. Denmark and France have closed the nightclub again. Germany and Italy impose new restrictions on unvaccinated residents, banning indoor dining and other activities. South Korea has enacted a new curfew because it limits personal gatherings to four or less and the delta-led wave is straining hospitals.

These measures represent a government attempt to tackle a pandemic with current tools in addition to previous tools. However, such measures are unlikely in most of the United States, which is plunged into public health swamps. (The exception is large coastal cities like San Francisco and New York, which are becoming more aggressive due to vaccination mandates and other interventions. San Francisco shows evidence of vaccination to enter many companies. New York requires private companies to do so. They are vaccinated and send tests and masks to many residents.)

When boarding the Los Angeles Metro Rail train on December 15, people wear face covers. Residents of California should wear face masks in all indoor public environments in response to the increasing number of coronavirus cases and the threat of Omicron, regardless of Covid-19 vaccination status. .. State-wide missions are valid until January 15, 2022.Mario Tama / Getty Images

There are no publicly agreed goals for managing an ongoing pandemic. Experts do not even agree on how to measure its severity. Even if the federal government establishes a clear strategy, its ability to implement its plans across state borders is limited, and in most cases there is little political will to impose new restrictions.

Other countries have already refocused their Covid-19 strategy and are experimenting with defining new normals. For example, Singapore is beginning to use hospital numbers instead of case numbers to determine when to impose new restrictions. Some experts, including Monica Gandhi, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of California, San Francisco, want the same in the United States. Monica Gandhi wrote in The New York Times this week that hospitalization should be the most important indicator in the future.

However, other scientists disagree, arguing that the number of cases remains important. This is part of the reason why it was so difficult for the United States to make a long-term Covid-19 plan. Even experts who want better pandemic management are divided on what the approach should be.

The collapsed governments and politics of the Americas also contribute to inertia. States and local governments have a lot of power to impose meaningful public health measures. Many unvaccinated adults appear to be very enthusiastic about their position. Vaccine mandates can have positive effects, and while the majority of voters appear to support them, they have led to backlash and, in some cases, have been blocked in federal court.

The polarization is not bent, but it is cured throughout the pandemic. Republican politicians are generally opposed to new pandemic interventions. In Wisconsin, hospitalizations have increased by 23% over the past two weeks, and one-third of all ICU units have Covid-19 patients, so Republican House leaders have denied the need for new measures.

Even in the blue states, politicians seem to be bowing to pandemic fatigue. Democratic Colorado Governor Jared Polis got a lot of attention this week saying the public health emergency was over. He said he did not want to impose new restrictions on vaccinated people who played a role in controlling the pandemic.

If the policy outlook remains relaxed, each person will be forced to assess his or her particular situation when deciding what precautions to take. Do you regularly contact people who are not fully protected by the vaccine, such as the elderly, immunocompromised people, and unvaccinated children? What is the current level of Covid-19 in my community?

In reality, all of us will one day be infected with Omicron or something, but we do something to control how it happens to us and our community. Can be done, Hanage said. This includes getting boosters and thinking about ways to reduce infections in the community. They do not reduce it to zero. They will slow it down and give more people the opportunity to benefit from vaccination before it becomes infected.

