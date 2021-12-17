Click here for plans for the 2022 Leicestershire Live Innovation Awards and how to apply





Despite growing concerns about the effects of the Omicron mutant, preparations for the 2022 Leicestershire Live Innovation Awards are underway.

The award is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and the event team at parent company Reach Plc hopes to remove doubts about what the current mass booster campaign can and cannot do by spring. I’m out.

This week it was confirmed that two reach business events have been postponed to the Nottinghamshire Live Woman in Business and Bristol Live Business Awards.

Paige Jackson, Event Manager at Reachplc’s Innovation Awards, said:

Applications for companies wishing to be recommended are still being accepted and will continue for the next few weeks.

There are many innovation-centric businesses, and many are already positive, but we want to hear from as many companies as possible.

In particular, I would like to hear from companies that have innovated to overcome the pandemic, especially those that have used innovation in the fight against Covid-19.

I would like to ask the sponsors who supported me this year as well.

The award honors the best technology services, digital advances and creative thinking the region must offer.

The 2021 award was held at the National Space Center and was hosted by former gadget show organizer, television personality and writer Jason Bradbury.

Winners included entrepreneurs who helped capture images of the lunar landing site, air quality specialists, and military-tested earphones.

To get the chance to win one of the 11 prestigious awards in 2022, click here to close your nominations on Monday, January 3rd.

The award-sponsoring headlines are Morningside Pharmaceuticals, De Montfort University, and University of Leicester.

All three of these organizations are pioneering powers. We manufacture life-saving medicines, create a hub for the growth and development of innovation, and conduct research that is unlike any other in the world.

Attending the event in September, Professor Nishan Chanagarajah, President and Vice President of the University of Leicester, said: footsteps.

As 2022 approaches, you don’t want to miss the chance to see the efforts of you and your company recognized. See the categories and criteria below and enter them today.

Innovation

Sponsored by De Montfort University

In this category, we are looking for the best technical ideas born from the best hearts that Leicestershire must offer. This is an idea that will help us shape the world where we work, live and play in the coming years.

Leicester and Leicestershire are high-tech R & D and manufacturing companies, from designing the latest supercars, superbikes and electric racing cars to energy-efficient fuel cells, satellite components, aerial mapping technology and even state manufacturing. , Boasts a great reputation. State-of-the-art production line. Innovation is the backbone of progress and thus supports the business that makes the UK economy what it is.

This category aims to celebrate the pioneers of new technologies that throw away the old ones, bring new technologies and bring extraordinary results in the field. Judges look for evidence of how innovation has had a transformative effect.

Innovation in the creative industries

This category celebrates our city and county’s strong reputation for design and creativity, from small independent design studios to furniture and kitchen designers, architects and leading fashion designers. There are companies and teams working to solve problems affecting the city center and high streets, ensure fashion and textile sustainability, and create homes and offices that meet the UK’s Green Agenda.

During the pandemic, other companies have successfully turned real events into online events and used their production skills to promote their clients. I want to hear from the best and the best.

Health and welfare innovation

Sponsored by Loughborough University

Well-being is one of the buzzwords to get out of the pandemic, and Boss is one of the most difficult times in recent years, striving to help workers deal with blockades, labor, furloughs, and childcare pressures. I did. We would like to hear from companies that have been innovative in caring for their employees.

We would also like to hear from companies developing systems, products and services to maintain national health and activity. It ranges from the work done at school to support children’s retirement homes to helping the elderly and the physically challenged.

Innovations in food and beverage manufacturing

Food and drink are one of the largest employers in Leicestershire. From beer and pie makers to sandwich makers, pork pies, stilton makers, to companies that put together thousands of ready-to-use food boxes for families on the go. Who brought new technologies and innovations to prosperity? Similarly, who are the innovative products they make? It doesn’t have to be a big company-we ​​want to hear from independents who are smart and creative in the way they work.

Manufacturing and engineering innovation

Sponsored by MIRA Technology Institute

Manufacturing and engineering continue to be the lifeblood of the region, but a world away from the old chimneys. Use digital innovation to bring new products to market and find companies that have reinvented Leicestershire as a global hotspot for advanced manufacturing and engineering.

It may be a company that has developed a new production process to stay ahead of the competition. A rich community of food and beverage manufacturers in Leicestershire comes to mind. Or maybe an engineer devising a new electronic technology that helps vehicles communicate with roadside transmitters to keep traffic flowing and, more importantly, keep passengers and pedestrians safe. Maybe.

Next, parts makers in many industrial estates in the county devised technologies to help keep jet airliners in the air, branching from construction to the rail, energy and maritime sectors and using the latest ideas. There are steel manufacturers that guarantee their business in the future. ..

Innovation in education

Technology is now part of modern education and training. We would love to hear from educators and businesses who have come up with something exciting and new to help young people prepare for work. Due to the rapid pace of technological development and its impact on the world of future employment and the skill gaps in so many areas, this is considered a very important category for our awards. ..

Innovation in MedTech and Life Sciences

Sponsored by Morningside Pharmaceuticals

Leicestershire has a growing reputation for medical technology and life sciences, many from spin-off companies associated with three universities. There are companies working on new drugs and technologies that can help people with disabilities at home, and companies designing wheelchairs and technologies used in operating rooms and hospitals. We are looking for innovators who are not only playing a big role in the local and regional scenes, but also have national and international influence.

Innovation for business improvement

We’d love to hear from companies that use technology and innovation to grow their bottom line in recent months and ensure their staff do their best for their business. When the pandemic broke out, businesses and the workforce of all sizes had to adapt overnight. We would like to hear from people who face the challenge head-on and have created new ways of working that help them move forward.

And it’s not just Covid-19. I would also like to know about companies that are innovating their businesses regardless of the pandemic. We would also like to hear about agencies, consultancy firms and outsourcing forms that are devising ways to use innovation to help clients prosper and prosper.

Innovation in space

Sponsored by University of Leicester

Thanks to decades of research and development at the University of Leicester, the city is considered a hotbed of space innovation. Therefore, 100 meters was invested in Space Park Leicester. It is a mix of academic and industrial facilities, and over the next decade, the city will become a European hub for the production of cheap satellites to monitor the world in which we live. There are dozens of small businesses working on aerospace technology and its multiple applications.

Our judges would love to hear from companies that work with space data and technology. They come from companies that use GPS and satellite data to analyze changes in the world around us, and companies that sell services that use satellite data to improve the lives of men and women on the streets. I would like to hear your opinion.

Innovation of college students

Sponsored by Loughborough University

Leicester and Leicestershire have fascinated the best young people to study at three colleges for decades. We would love to hear from individuals and groups about the next award-winning ideas.

The Lifetime Achievement Award and the Innovator of the Year are closed categories and are selected by a highly regarded jury.

This award is also supported by Business Live and Business Gateway Growth Hub.

Click here to enter online today. The entry deadline is January 3, 2022. The Leicestershire LiveInnovation Awards 2022 will take place on Thursday, February 24, 2022. See the website for more information.

