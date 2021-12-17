



Editor’s Note: In 2020, the MIT Task Force produced a comprehensive report on future work. Since then, the pandemic has had a major impact on work and business, providing the impetus for future work by the same author. A book based on the following excerpts will be published by MIT Press on January 25, 2022.

Ten years ago, powerful cell phones were still new, self-driving cars were never seen on public roads, and computers didn’t listen to conversations or answer questions asked. The possibility of the robot taking on the job seemed far away, except for the assembly line. But as new features in robotics and artificial intelligence begin to gain attention and gain popular imagination, researchers and commentators will find jobs that require expertise, judgment, creativity, and experienced experience. , Began to warn that it was long thought to be unaffected by automation as it could be achieved quickly by machines. Citizens of developed countries have taken notice in response to growing anxiety.

Our research did not confirm a dystopian vision that robots would drive workers off the factory floor or AI would make human expertise and judgment unnecessary. But it also revealed something harmful: in a technology ecosystem that brings productivity gains and an economy that creates a lot of jobs (at least until the covid-19 crisis), we find that fruits are very Distributed unequally, at the top, the majority of workers tasted just a small bite of a huge harvest.

For most US workers, the trajectory of productivity growth was different from the trajectory of wage growth 40 years ago. This separation has had serious economic and social consequences. Low-wage and unstable work for uneducated workers. The participation rate in the labor force is low. Weak upward mobility across generations; and exacerbating racial disparities in income and employment that have not substantially improved over decades. New technologies contributed to these bad results, but these results were not the inevitable consequences of technological change, globalization, or market power. Similar pressures from digitization and globalization have affected most developed countries, but their labor markets have improved.

We know that history and economics show no essential conflict between technological change, full employment, and increased income. The dynamic interaction of task automation, innovation, and creation of new work is always disruptive, but it is a major source of productivity gains. Innovation improves the quantity, quality, and variety of work that workers can achieve in a particular amount of time. This increased productivity enables improved living standards and prosperous human efforts.

But if innovation cannot drive opportunities, it creates fear for the future. It is suspected that technological advances will threaten many livelihoods, even if they enrich the country. This fear comes at a high price, including political and regional divisions, distrust of institutions, and distrust of innovation itself. In US politics, the gap between those who have and those who do not is widening, so there is a division of people about how society should respond to the needs of those under the economic ladder. It’s getting deeper.

Indeed, the central challenge for the future is to promote labor market opportunities to respond to, complement and shape innovation. This impetus requires innovation in the labor market system by modernizing the laws, policies, norms, organizations, and businesses that set the rules of the game.

The impact of technologies such as AI and robotics on the labor market will take years to become apparent. But we can’t take the time to prepare them. When these technologies are introduced into today’s labor institutions designed for the last century, they will have the same effect as they did in recent decades. Downward pressure on wages and profits, and an increasingly bifurcated labor market.

Building a future of work that benefits from rapidly advancing automation and more powerful computers can bring opportunities and financial security to workers. To that end, it is necessary to promote institutional innovation that complements technological innovation.

Long before the pandemic turmoil, our study of future jobs showed the number of countries that are creating a lot of jobs but not prospering in the labor market with little financial stability. Due to the influence of the pandemic, it became even more visceral and publicly clear. Despite being officially designated as essential by many low-wage workers, they endured the most dangerous working conditions in the face of covid-19 because they couldn’t do most of their work. Remotely.

Some predict that robots will soon take over these roles, but so far few have. Others understand the essential role of human flexibility, as it is human adaptability, not machines, that has made it possible to reorganize work on the fly during a pandemic. Yet others see covid-19 as the catalyst for events that force automation to draw technology from the future to the present as it learns to deploy machines in tasks that humans cannot safely perform. No matter how it is done, the impact of covid-19 on technology and work will last long beyond the pandemic, causing changes in 2018 that may seem quite different from what everyone imagined. increase.

Other forces have also shaken the vision for the future of 2018. This includes the collapse between the world’s two largest economies and the culmination of political turmoil and a surge in economic populism following the 2020 presidential election of Joe and the violent attacks on the US Capitol. Biden. These pressures are reshaping alliances, disrupting and reorganizing global business relationships, and spurring new forms of cyberwarfare such as disinformation, industrial-scale espionage, and electronic breaches of critical infrastructure. I am. The United States and China used to have friction, but there is no such thing as a fracture that is happening now. What started as a trade war has transformed into a technological war. China’s government-wide approach to address key industrial and technological goals usually poses a competitive challenge to the Western economy, which takes a decentralized, often business-driven approach. It remains to be seen whether China’s focus on government-led control of data storage will bring technological advances beyond creating powerful tools for monitoring and controlling its population.

Clashes with China can spill over into the economy and hinder innovation. Innovation is emerging from countries around the world as researchers collaborate across national borders and time zones. How can we be sure that technological progress will always bring about widely shared prosperity? How can the United States and its workers continue to play a leading role in inventing and shaping technology and enjoying its benefits?

Persuasive historical or contemporary evidence does not suggest that technological advances are driving us into a future of unemployment. On the contrary, in the next 20 years, developed countries will be able to fill more jobs than workers, and robotics and automation are expected to play an increasingly important role in bridging these gaps.

Significant advances in computing and communications, robotics, and AI are reshaping industries such as insurance, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and transportation. However, there is a considerable time lag, often on the scale of decades, from the birth of an invention to its widespread commercialization, assimilation into business processes, widespread adoption, and impact on the workforce. For example, new industrial robots have been slow to move to small businesses, and self-driving cars have not yet been deployed on a large scale. In fact, the most serious labor market impact of the new technologies we have found is the continuation of decades-old (but significantly improved) technologies such as the Internet, mobile and cloud computing, and mobile phones. It wasn’t due to robotics and AI, rather than widespread use.

This time-scale technological change provides the opportunity to formulate policies, develop skills and drive investment to constructively shape the trajectory of change for maximum social and economic interests.

What is needed to reshape and refocus US institutions and policies to create the shared prosperity that is possible if we are willing to make the necessary changes?

First, let’s look at how workers are trained to go their way in a rapidly changing economy. To keep workers productive in an ever-evolving workplace, elementary and junior high schools, vocational training programs, college programs, and ongoing adult training programs enable new skills to be acquired at every stage of life. need to do it. While the unique US system for worker training has its drawbacks, it also has its own strengths. For example, it offers a number of entry points for workers who want to rebuild their career path or need to find a new job after a furlough. The United States needs to invest in existing education and training institutions and innovate to create new training models to make ongoing skill development accessible, attractive and cost-effective. Insist.

But even well-trained and motivated workers need and deserve a basic sense of security. Due to the devastation of labor market institutions and policies, improving labor productivity does not lead to a significant increase in income.

Allies from Sweden to Germany and Canada have faced the same economic, technological and global power as the United States and have enjoyed similarly strong economic growth, but with better results for their workers. What sets the United States apart are certain institutional changes and policy choices that could not slow down the consequences of these pressures on the labor market and in some cases did not expand.

The United States recognizes the traditional path for workers to atrophy without fostering new institutions or strengthening existing ones. It allowed the federal minimum wage to recede almost irrelevantly, lowering the floor below the labor market for low-wage workers. It embraced the policy-led expansion of free trade with developing countries, especially Mexico and China, which increased total national income, but still resulted in employment losses and re-expulsion of workers by these policies. I couldn’t cope with the need for training.

There is no evidence to suggest that this strategy of accepting growth while ignoring the plight of rank-and-file workers has benefited the United States. US leadership in growth and innovation has been a world leader throughout the 20th century for many years. Especially in the decades immediately following World War II, the labor market slumps described here are recent. These failures are not necessarily due to innovation, nor do they, on the surface, constitute the costs worth paying for the other economic benefits they offer. We can do better.

Recognizing the centrality of good work for human well-being and the centrality of innovation for creating good jobs, we can leverage our investment in innovation to drive job creation, accelerate growth and increase competition. You will be asked how to deal with the above challenges.

Investing in innovation expands the economic pie. This is essential to address the challenges posed by the globalized economy characterized by fierce technological competition. Through our research, we have found technology that is a direct result of US federal government investment in research and development over the past century. For example, the Internet, advanced semiconductors, AI, robotics, self-driving cars, etc. These new products and services create new industries and professions that demand new skills and offer new revenue opportunities. The United States has a strong track record of helping inventors, entrepreneurs, and Creative Capital develop innovations to support and create new businesses.

Adopting new technology will create winners and losers, and we will continue to do so. Minimize harm to individuals and communities, maximize profits and future labor by seeking feedback from all stakeholders, including workers, businesses, investors, education and non-profit organizations and governments. Everything that can allow the market to offer benefits, opportunities, and means of economic security.

