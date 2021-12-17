Let’s take a quick look at plans (and new hires) in Europe as Kraken’s venture division closes $ 65 million in funding – Tech.eu





Investment in cryptocurrencies, Web3 startups and blockchain ventures is increasing around the world, and the situation remains the same in Europe. It’s also not surprising that investment companies are stepping up their efforts to find and support the most promising start-ups in these areas, with sector-specific ventures appearing like mushrooms everywhere. (Fabric Ventures, BlueYard, Tioga Capital, etc.). , Maven 11, Greenfield One, Semantic, etc.).

In partnership with the US-based crypto exchange Kraken, one of the world’s most renowned vertical investors, Kraken Ventures, is also enhancing its game.

Today, the company announces the termination of its first fund for $ 65 million and officially announces its recent adoption to lead initial investments in European crypto, fintech, DeFi, blockchain technology-centric and Web3 companies.

Laurens De Poorter, a young Belgian, joined Kraken Ventures from Dawn Capital and focused on investing in FinTech and B2B SaaS.

De Poorter has established itself as an entrepreneur. He made a fair attempt to tokenize real estate investment in his home country, but eventually failed. He has also worked as a growing equity investor for Google’s Moonshot Factory X, the Boston Consulting Group, and Global Founders Capital. ..

I caught up with him and saw what to expect from Austin, the Texas-based European Kraken Ventures. In short: $ 500,000 to $ 2 million tickets to young companies building promising “the underlying technologies that will drive the next wave of cryptocurrency and fintech innovation.”

The European cryptocurrency scene is booming. Transactions have doubled and continued to accelerate over the last two years, DePoorter said. With the inflow of institutional funds and the imminent wave of regulation, one of the most promising areas will be the intersection of cryptocurrencies and fintech. I can’t be more excited to join Kraken Ventures and look forward to working with a wider team to identify the most promising opportunities out there.

What really sets Kraken Ventures in this competitive industry is the amount of time and resources available to each portfolio company, which can add real value to the business in which it invests. De Poorter added.

Interesting Note: Kraken has raised money from a group of (unnamed) “global institutional investors” as well as the only LP of the $ 65 million fund.

We will keep an eye on investment in Europe.

