How packaging supports breakthroughs in ophthalmology and combination products





Olivia Gebhart, Pharmaceutical Segment Marketing Manager at Amcor Flexibles, commented on recent innovations and packaging roles in the field of ophthalmology.

Wearing contact lenses is routine for many, whether or not they use lenses that change daily or frequently. And it’s easy to see why. They are simple and effective and provide a convenient way to correct vision without the hassle of eyeglasses. And they are just getting better. Today, innovative inaccurate lenses, lenses that can treat dry eye, or even lenses that can even treat astigmatism are all currently viable options, and we continue to develop regularly in this area. I am. During the pandemic, contact lens usage has declined slightly, but progress in this area has not slowed. In fact, paying particular attention to personal hygiene, hand washing and face-free contact with COVID-19 has always been a major topic not only for contact lens users and manufacturers, but also for primary packaging providers. ..

The eye is one of the most sensitive parts of the human body-the human cornea is one of the most densely innervated tissues. Not only does this make the eyes vulnerable to pain, but it also makes them vulnerable to infections and other problems that can be caused by poor hygiene, for example when using contact lenses. increase. As a result, and long before consumers need to show good hygiene practices when putting in contact lenses, the lens packaging needs to be sterile so that users can use it confidently and safely. ..

How does the manufacturer ensure the sterility of contact lens packages? First, lenses are usually packaged in a plastic bowl sealed in a removable lid foil. After the lens is manufactured, it is placed in a bowl, rinsed with saline, sealed with a flexible lid, and the final airtight pack is steam sterilized.

Sterilizing the final contact lens blister pack is not easy. The lens itself, as well as the bowl and lid of the primary packaging material, must be able to withstand the steam sterilization process without compromising functionality. For primary packaging, this means that its integrity is maintained until point of use to ensure patient safety.

In addition to orthodontic features, new innovations such as contact lenses containing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are emerging on the market, further increasing the demand for packaging. Beyond the ability to withstand steam sterility and thereby maintain excellent peeling properties for a hassle-free consumer experience, primary packaging also allows the appropriate level of API to reach the place of use, migration and interaction. You need to ensure that there is no between the packaging material and the API.

One of the recent innovations in pharmaceutical packaging can meet this new demand. This is a flexible film lid solution that can withstand vapor sterilization, prevent drug uptake into the package and ensure smooth peeling properties.

This development will greatly help enable further innovation in combination products consisting of medical devices and APIs that go beyond contact lenses. This underscores the importance of close cooperation between pharmaceuticals and packaging manufacturers, especially in the development of combinatorial devices where many different factors may be interrelated. Early collaboration can make all the difference by combining the unique knowledge of medicines and materials, ultimately leading to greater innovation and better solutions for patients and consumers.

