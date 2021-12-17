Twins announces future display technology upgrades





Minnesota Twins has partnered with local company Daktronics to upgrade Target Field’s video display, and the New York Mets will work with Samsung Electronics America to overhaul all Citi Field digital signage, including Centerfield’s video board.

Both teams are considering an outfield scoreboard upgrade in 2023, but Mets will begin working on an overhaul of Citi Field’s sign for this season.

With over 1,300 LCD screens and 4,000 square feet of direct-view LED screens in public spaces, it enhances the fan experience at all touchpoints and alerts you when your team’s products are ready to be picked up.Double the number of 100-channel slow-motion replay systems for sports and entertainment content and triple the number of cameras to increase game coverage

In 2023, Mets plans an enhanced, fully upgraded scoreboard to display the latest LED technology and process 4K video.

Mark Bull Baker, Chief Technology Officer of Mets, said at a press conference that the partnership with Samsung was a significant investment by owner Steve Cohen, bringing cutting-edge technology to the stadium and giving fans to Citi Field. It provides a better experience at. .. The quality of these upgrades and their integration into the fan’s everyday experience make Citi Field an industry leader in the most innovative technology displays.

Samsung has a rich tradition of innovation and proprietary technology. Mark Quiros, vice president of product marketing for Samsung Electronics America’s display division, said in two years, he successfully transformed the once static signage environment into an all-digital experience, seamlessly incorporating display technology and sensors. In this environment, Samsung creates a gateway to connect with CitiField for both operators and fans.

At Targetfield, Twins had already announced plans to replace the leftfield scoreboard for the 2023 season after replacing the video production equipment before the 2022 season. After bidding, Twins and the Minnesota Ballpark Authority (MBA) announced the awarding of a video display project to Daktronics. The new video board features an LED display of over 10,000 square feet, making it the fourth largest and fifth major league baseball player. HDR enabled (assuming no other team has upgraded). Until a final agreement is reached, the new Target Field main video board will be assembled at the Daktronics Redwood Falls manufacturing plant in Minnesota, along with other digital display stadium additions or alternatives, and installed in the next offseason. We are planning to make our debut at the opening. Day 2023. (We speculate that most of the scoreboards will be manufactured at the company’s Brookings SD plant, directly across from the MN-SD border. For those who don’t know, Daktronics’ DAK stands for DA Kota.)

One of the three finalists, Daktronics, has been approved as the preferred vendor for video display projects, and details of scope, design, and cost will soon be finalized. Daktronics previously built the main video board, ribbon board, suburban scoreboard, and bullpen board for the current Target Field (all installed before the stadium in the first season of 2010). Lightfield video board and Twins Tower (both installed before the 2011 season). Several other digital displays throughout the stadium.

Minnesota Twins is excited to continue its partnership with Daktronics by providing next-generation stadium video board technology to ballparks and fans. When Target Field opened in 2010, we had the opportunity to make a big leap in scoreboards and digital displays, provided by Daktronics. Now that 13 seasons have passed, it’s time to bring back best-in-class technology to our stadium. Fortunately, we have an industry leader here in Twins Territory.

The Minnesota Ballpark Authority is very excited to add daktronics to the project team, MBA Executive Director Dunkeny said in a press statement. Knowing that this is a big investment and the DAK team will work directly to improve the final scope of improvement, get the highest value and provide the most influential upgrades to Target Field’s fan experience. I’m happy.

The scoreboard footprint will not change, but the new video board will be larger. The current video board is 57 feet high x 101 feet wide, while the new video board is 57 feet high x 178 feet wide and will increase in size by 76%. , Adjacent static ads have been replaced with enhanced video displays.

