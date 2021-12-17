Innovation helps the textile sector become more environmentally friendly





China’s textile industry continued to expand steadily during the first decade of the year when national clothing and textile exports were worth more than $ 256 billion. Meanwhile, local researchers are working on ways to make the clothing sector more environmentally friendly.

From global fashion giants to local newcomers, businesses are making big bets on the country’s vast markets. But the big problem is that this sector is not environmentally friendly. The textile industry produces 92 million tonnes of waste each year worldwide.

The technology developed by Donghua University in Shanghai has proven to be an effective way to recycle waste fabric and was patented earlier this year. Put the waste cotton cloth in a clear solvent and stir for just a few hours to dissolve it in what looks like a glass of water. However, the solution can be reconstructed into what is called cellulosic and can be turned into bioproducts such as medical bandages and protective clothing.

Associate Professor Wang Visia of the Faculty of Chemistry, Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology, Donghua University, said the demand for wastewater treatment technology is high, especially after China has tightened legislation on textile waste emissions.

“”[The textile industries] I was looking for alternatives to do without water, water-free dyeing, or processing techniques. ”

“By using these new solvents, we can make the whole process sustainable,” Wang added.

Wang’s team is currently working closely with fashion and chemical producers across the country. Their recent continuous processing technology of knit fabric has already been applied to the demonstration line of the factory in Shandong province, and it has a processing capacity of 3,000 tons per year. This new technology can reduce factory water usage by 70% and water electrolytes by 65%.

As of 2019, China is the world’s largest exporter of textiles and clothing, with approximately 24,000 companies operating, according to IKAR data analysis. Keeping your business green is a challenge. But it also brings opportunities to the sector. As a result, many environmental experts and new graduates will return to their home countries and set up their own companies.

A group of Chinese graduates from Europe set up a new company in Shenzhen earlier this year to develop a new 100% biodegradable material from the solid waste left over from the squeezing of seaweed and grapes and olives. The new material can be used as a substitute for animal leather.

Peelsphere partner Cheng Hanwen said their team has studied in Germany, where they have worked with local research institutes. “Now we’re back in China and headquartered here, so all our patents can be applied here,” Chen said.

“China is the world’s largest consumer market and a large textile producer, where we have good prospects for our technology,” added Chen.

This year, the company won the highest award at the Kering Generation Awards, established by the French luxury fashion group to celebrate the sustainable development of the garment industry. The company plans to expand and search for more manufacturing partners with a prize of € 100,000.

“For the past two years, we have been really encouraged by the enthusiasm and participation of entrepreneurs and start-ups,” said Kaijin Chin, President of Kering Greater China.

Participants are passionate about innovative, sustainable fashion, and have a good understanding and training of the industry, she said.

“Especially this year, after being educated at a prestigious university abroad, there are many young entrepreneurs who come back and start new companies, especially in China,” Kai added.

Award-winning startups are not only introduced to industry leaders, but also supported and funded. This is the same kind of effort that was behind the first French-China Carbon Neutral Cooperation Summit in Shanghai earlier this week.

Shi Dinghuan, chairman of the Expert Committee of the Investment Association of China’s Energy Investment Expert Committee, said China can learn from European countries that have begun to apply advanced clean technology early on.

“Our committee is currently working to form standards for zero-carbon industrial complexes and companies. New standards can guide companies to plan and find the right technology. “Shi said.

The summit urged representatives of local governments in the Yangtze River Delta region to find ways to bridge and collaborate with major French industrial, financial and consumer goods companies. The legislature issued a notice in February calling for efforts to build green production, especially with reference to chemicals and textiles.

