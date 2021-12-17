Is Big Tech too big to work with?





The technology industry has strong lobbying here in Washington, working to formulate government policies on technology regulations, trade agreements and privacy laws.

And it is the Internet Association that plays a major role in that field. The 9-year-old industry group counts Google, Amazon, and Meta as members.

This is K, the group leader who testified in the Senate last month. This is Dane Snowden.

“IA represents more than 40 of the world’s leading internet companies in public policy. Our mission is to drive innovation, drive economic growth and empower people through the free and open internet. Is to give. “

But this week, the Internet Association announced that it would close at the end of the year.

The news is a quality assurance topic and we’ll revisit the Big Tech story.

Emily Birnbaum broke this story. She is Politico’s technical lobbying and influential reporter. And she explained how much tech companies are spending on lobbying.

Emily Birnbaum: Together, they spent $ 124 million on lobbying and election donations. Amazon, Facebook and Google are consistently Washington’s top 10 to 20 spenders. We know that Facebook spent $ 19.7 million and Amazon spent $ 17.9 million last year. Needless to say, they spend more than big oil, big cigarettes, which are some of Washington’s most important players.

Kimberly Adams: And where do industry groups like the Internet Association fit into the political context of this kind of technical regulation and lobbying?

Birnbaum: Originally, it was aimed at a kind of e-commerce. But over the course of a couple of years, as it grew and grew, they realized they had a niche as the voice of Silicon Valley. “We represent the Internet economy and represent apps.” Until recent years, IA has been one of the most important voices of Washington’s technology industry, especially for large platforms.

Adams: And until it dissolves. What happened here?

Emily Birnbaum (Courtesy of Birnbaum)

Birnbaum: Yeah. As a result, antitrust law has become a top priority for both Google and small businesses looking to undertake Google, facing antitrust threats in the United States and around the world, over the past two years. Many of these internal competing pressures have put the IA into a sort of paralysis. The true last straw was that Microsoft raised money with several other companies. There was a big hole. They wanted to make more money, but the biggest spender said, “No, this organization is no longer worth it to us.”

Adams: In terms of how the tech industry is lobbying in Washington, what signal does it signal in the direction we are heading? This is because it looks like two separate paths are formed here.

Birnbaum: So I think this is a symbol of the greater fragmentation that is happening throughout the tech industry. Some of the most important technology policy issues that come up today are enterprise-to-enterprise. But overall, there are many divisions, all of which are kind of fluid. That’s because companies spend more on DC than ever before, but they’re less effective at delivering messages, and that’s part of it.

Adams: What other industry groups do you think are intervening to fill some of the space vacated by the Internet Association?

Birnbaum: There are many technical groups in Washington. Two groups, both partisan, immediately come to mind. One of them is NetChoice. It’s a kind of flashy technical association, they are turned to the right. And then there’s the Chamber of Progress, recently formed by former Google executives on behalf of the same type of company. As you know, it’s part of a big tech company, a gigwork company, but the group mainly talks to the left. And I think their growing attention shows that the collapse of Partisan in Washington must be broader and even business groups must have a Partisan inclination. Talking to both of these groups over the past few days, they seem to be tackling these policy issues, speaking the Democratic language, speaking the Republican language when it comes to technology, and trying to find out. A technology-friendly solution in the middle.

Adams: That’s right. I was thinking about all of this fragmentation, but what do you mean by how effective these companies are in shaping policy?

Birnbaum: Yeah. So one of the ideas of trade associations is that the big guys can fund them and the little guys can be their more sympathetic face. But now we’re in a situation where Google is talking for itself and Amazon is talking for itself, and they aren’t very popular at Capitol Hill. I think many of these companies are looking to their own strategies. For example, Amazon uses its platform to take advantage of some of the small businesses it advocates on its behalf, and Google convenes Google users to Congress to develop a debate against regulation. I’m considering that. But I think this is a real turning point. Small tech companies can really give way if they can plan the right strategy.

Adams: For many people outside Washington, and arguably outside the tech industry, one group, especially lobbying groups, may seem less important considering what people think of them. not. Why is this important to the average consumer?

Birnbaum: One of the biggest problems facing our country today is economic concentration. Is the biggest company too big? Do they have too much power? And technology is at the heart of the problem. Technology companies make up our daily lives. As you know, we rely on Google and use Amazon Prime. The question is whether it can hurt consumers and small businesses to reach their full potential. Need more competition in the market? This is a problem that President Joe Biden actually undertook. So that’s really the central question of all these. As you know, can a company give way and continue to use the same amount of force, or will it face some sort of calculation, or will it break up?

Related Links: More Insights from Kimberly Adams

As I said, Birnbaum broke this story for Politico.

By the way, a few weeks ago, when I was doing a series on technical regulations, K. Dane Snowden of the Internet Association appeared on the show. He was talking about promoting the industry to federal privacy rules.

The official statement of the Internet Association also states that “even after this chapter is over, member companies will continue to work with stakeholders in other areas.”

This basically means that even if the Internet Association is abolished, technical lobbying activities will not be abolished.

