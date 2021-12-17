This archaeologist fights Tomb Raider on Google Earth





Dr. Gino Casparis’s summer day begins at 5:30 am in Siberia and studies the ancient Scythians at the Swiss National Science Foundation. So he is looking for a burial place for nomadic warriors who ran through Asia 2500 years ago. From dealing with extreme temperatures to mosquito-covered swamps, the task is not easy. But the biggest challenge is to stay one step ahead of Tomb Raider.

It is believed that more than 90% of the tombs called Kurgans have already been destroyed by assailants trying to profit from what they find, but Gino believes they are scattered throughout Russia, Mongolia and western China. I’m looking for thousands of people. To track his progress, he started mapping these burial grounds using Google Earth. There are many open data sources out there, but most of them don’t have the resolution needed to detect individual archaeological structures, says Dr. Caspari, to get high-quality data. Also points out that it is very expensive. Google Earth updates high resolution data around the world. Especially in remote areas, it was a disaster for archaeologists. Google Earth has planned a survey to open up the possibility of understanding cultural heritage on a wider geographic scale.

Google Earth helped Dr. Kaspari plan an expedition, but he still couldn’t keep up with the predators. He needed to get there sooner. That’s when he met data scientist Pablo Crespo and started using another Google tool, TensorFlow.

