What’s New in Civic Tech: Elderly People Get Digital Training





Albuquerque, NM, is providing digital skills training to seniors to eliminate the digital divide, the city announced this week through its Senior Affairs Division.

Albuquerque also worked with Adelante’s Diverse IT to provide a free technology program aimed at helping older people navigate the Internet and thereby combat social isolation. Technology classes are offered at the Senior and Multigenerational Centers in Albuquerque and at several Senior Mirsaids in Bernarijo County.

Participants in these classes will learn how to use their personal devices and how to protect themselves from cyber threats such as malware and theft of personal information. In addition, the program shares information about the WiFi in Neighborhoods program, which provides free Internet access in parks and other locations in the city.

These new classes are part of the ongoing trends nationwide. Technology classes for the elderly have long been the territory of local governments and are probably most often offered through the public library system. Similar programs are well established in places like South Carolina and Oakland, California.

Digital skill training for the elderly has risen on the local government’s priority list in the wake of the pandemic, and telemedicine in particular has become a major focus of digital equity operations for the elderly. (Julia Edinger)

Applying for a job at NYC Digital Services New York Digital Services has been hired for interviews with a number of positions scheduled to begin next week.

Available roles include developers, designers, product managers, and DevOps engineers. The job is at the CTO’s New York City Hall and the application can be found on the office’s website. The recruitment session will be held online at 12:00 pm on Friday, December 17th.

“Our work offers candidates with a wide range of skill sets, both technical and non-technical, and understands how technology can be used for the public good,” the office said. I am writing on the recruitment page. (Zack Quintance)

Virginia Announces $ 700 Million Broadband Grants Virginia has announced a new grant aimed at helping the state move 90% towards its universal broadband access goal.

The announcement comes when the state is devoting more than $ 722 million to broadband infrastructure from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) and the US Rescue Planning Act. The funds will be used for 35 projects to connect more than 278,000 households, businesses and other institutions to the high-speed Internet.

Nozam said in a statement that there is a need to navigate the digital world today, and that this new funding will eliminate the digital divide in Virginia with universal broadband by 2024.

The funding has spent more than $ 1 billion on private and local investments, and Virginia’s total broadband investment has exceeded $ 2 billion over the past four years, according to the announcement. Additional information about grants can be found on the VATI website. (Edinger)

Data visualizations show urban innovation in spending New data visualizations show how 20 US cities are spending federal funding received through the US Rescue Planning Act.

That alone has moved more than $ 67 billion from the federal government to the community. This visualization shows where money is flowing within these communities and categorizes streams into categories such as municipal services and operations. Economic development and revitalization; Public health and security; Community and culture; More.

Visualization is the work of the Bloomberg City Network provided by Johns Hopkins University. It is now open to the public, along with an analysis of where the money is heading. The cities involved vary in size and geography. The complete list is Alexandria, Virginia. Atlanta; Detroit; Hartford, Connecticut; Kansas City, Missouri; Little Rock, Arkansas. Madison, Wisconsin. Manchester, New Hampshire; Memphis, Tennessee. Minneapolis; Morgantown, West Virginia; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon. Sacramento, CA; Seattle; Stockton, CA; Syracuse, NY; Trenton, NJ; and Wichita, Kang. (Quaintance)

