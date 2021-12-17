Google celebrates the 315th birthday of French physicist Emily du Chatelet





Google is celebrating the 315th birthday of Emily du Chatelet, a physicist, translator and philosopher, despite excluding women from physics at the time.

Du Châtelet’s most influential book was the anonymously published 1740 text “The Foundations of Physics,” based on Isaac Newton’s work. She also completed a translation of his “Principia” outlining the laws of gravity and motion shortly before Newton’s death in 1749. In her version, she not only translated Newton’s text into French, but also extended the math he provided.

Du Châtelet is known for spreading Newton’s ideas in France and beyond. In particular, according to her heritage analysis, her work incorporates Newton’s work on gravity, what can cause gravity to function on a planetary scale, and how such forces are. I focused on what happened. Google celebrated du Châtelet’s work with Google Doodle, which depicts scientists working with math equipment.

Du Châtelet was born in 1706. Her father, a court official in France’s “Saint King” Louis XIV, supported her education in areas ranging from Latin literature to the mathematics and philosophy that underpin her later work.

This education is representative of her career. Due to the built-in sexism in the scientific institutions of the time, Duchatre’s ability to do science depended on both her high social status and the support of men in her life, one historian wrote. ..

Du Chatelet married Marquis Florent Claude de Chatelet Romont in 1725 and officially became Marquis Chatelet Gabriel Emily Le Tonnerie de Bretille. The Marquis was a military officer who traveled frequently, but Google’s graffiti explained that the library in his mansion contained 21,000 books.

A sculpture of Emily du Chatelet made around 1740. (Image credit: Kean Collection / Getty Images)

However, Duchatre’s own work is often overlooked to emphasize her relationship with the famous French philosopher Voltaire, who lived with her for many years. But this relationship was also an intellectual collaboration. Voltaire was also interested in Newton’s work, but the pair jumped at his approach to the idea and the questions they left behind.

Du Châtelet’s work was done almost exclusively outside the then major French scientific institution, Académiedes Sciences, and attendance at the conference was only allowed to men, one analysis said. Instead, she extended far beyond Voltaire and collaborated with social connections, including some key figures in mathematics, philosophy, and other related disciplines.

Two important features of Duchatre’s work were her mathematical expertise and the incorporation of the philosophical works of the German philosopher Gottfried Leibniz, according to one analysis of her career. Less than half of the “Fundamentals of Physics” focuses on what is perceived as Newtonian physics. Other topics include the nature of knowledge and time.

Introducing “The Basics of Physics”, du Châtelet describes her own work. “Physics is a huge building that exceeds the power of a single human being,” she writes. “Some people put stones there, others make whole wings, but all have to work by geometry and observation on a solid foundation made for this building in the last century. . Yet others investigated the plan of the building and I, in it. “

