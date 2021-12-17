Is Arceus a game that original fans have longed for? Kerrang!





But what does this historic setting mean? How different is the ancient world of Pokemon? Well, for one thing, there is no Pokemon League in this game. There is no gym leader to beat (haha, Cynthia!). Pokuball is made of wood, but the clothes and architecture of the game are similar to those of Japan in the feudal era. The hub of the game is a quaint village called Jubi Life, far from the bustling metropolis of Viridian City.

As for the gameplay itself, Game Freak states that there are “new actions and RPG elements” and, thankfully, the catch system has also been reviewed. To catch a Pokemon, you need to secretly aim and throw the Pokeball. Again, long grass will be your friend, but this time it helps a stealth approach to catch Pokemon instead of providing patches that unintentionally troll while waiting for battle. To do. It’s always one of my most disliked parts of the game and I’m happy to hear that it has changed.

But the new fighting style makes me nervous. Players can choose between two different approaches: strong and agile. Using strong style increases the power of movement, but slows it, but agile reduces power and increases action speed. As the least strategic person in combat, it will be interesting to see how these new styles affect my winning percentage.

But I’m excited about Pokemon Legend: Arceus. The historic setting fills the gap in Pokemon folklore and helps add depth to this fascinating and vast world. With empty Pokdex, wooden Pokball, and reliable Cindakill, you can’t wait to explore the mysteries of the past.

