Three essential calculation tools for technical professionals





Whether you need to calculate the cost of downtime or a new IT project, these TechRepublic Premium calculators will help you prepare for everything that comes next.

Image: iStock / Chalirmpoj Pimpisarn

“Expect the best. Be prepared for the worst. Take advantage of what’s coming.” The late salesman, writer, and motivational speaker Zig Ziglar had a point. rice field. In both business and technology, you always have to be prepared for whatever happens and do what you have to do to take advantage of it.

This is especially true when it comes to IT budgets. Things can change at any time. Back in early 2019, none of us were ready for the coming months. None of us knew that a pandemic would disrupt our world and threaten our business. And many IT departments were unaware that the urgent need for more resources was imminent.

Many organizations cut their budgets rapidly, but their IT budgets remained the same. In fact, Deloitte Insight experts have observed that as a result of COVID-19, tech budgets are flat and increasing in most organizations.

This fact may be surprising to some, but for smart IT professionals, the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the need to improve the technology infrastructure. Companies needed remote work capabilities to protect collaboration and productivity. They needed to provide their customers with an online experience that reflected the in-store shopping experience.

Innovation was no longer a choice, but a necessity.

Today, IT budgets continue to grow to take advantage of the difficult lessons learned from the advent of the pandemic. For example, according to Gartner, government IT spending is set to increase by 6.5% in 2022. In addition, global IT spending is expected to increase by 5.5% in 2022.

Whether your IT department is increasing its budget to make room for further innovation or waiting to see what’s next, there’s one thing for sure. It means you have to be prepared for everything. This means carefully monitoring potential costs and costs and creating a plan that considers both the best and worst scenarios.

Below are three TechRepublic Premium calculators that can help you calculate everything from system downtime costs to computer hardware depreciation.

It is a well-known fact that companies rely on computer systems. All important business tasks, whether talking to customers or fulfilling product orders, require a computer connection. If your computer system doesn’t work, your business can stop and your bottom line can be seriously negative.

For several years, Gartner says companies are going to lose an average of $ 5,600 in a minute of downtime. However, this number can be much higher or lower, depending on your business.

The best way to understand the cost of your organization’s downtime is to use this TechRepublic Premium Calculator. It is designed to help you assess the cost of downtime based on your business’s reliance on a particular key system.

This calculator has[仮定]Tabs are also included. Use this tab to see which occupations are most affected by major system outages. You can use this calculator to calculate the amount of resources that need to bounce in the worst case.

Digital transformation comes at a cost. And while budgets are growing, organizations need to choose which IT projects to work on. One of the key factors in deciding which project to proceed is cost-benefit analysis. And unfortunately, this is one of the most rewarding professional jobs.

Effective analysis requires expertise in planning and executing IT projects, creating accurate budgets, and understanding how costs and benefits change during the project life cycle. Our calculator will help.

You can use this calculator to list and calculate the actual costs associated with your technology project. It contains a section for collecting costs for the first year and costs for the second and third years. In addition, there are tabs for listing and estimating project cost savings and revenue opportunities.

Once all tabs are filled in, the calculator will automatically calculate the total cost and benefit of the project so you can make informed decisions.

When it comes to finance, all departments need to consider depreciation. This is especially true for IT departments that manage laptops, servers, mobile devices, and more.

Why? Depreciation must be considered in order to determine the true profit and use the depreciation amount on the tax return. In addition, depreciation helps you to clearly understand when to buy new equipment.

How do you calculate the depreciation of an asset? It depends on timing and other factors. This calculator helps you calculate standard depreciation using a variety of methods, including:

