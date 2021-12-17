2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV: Price, Charging, Hot Features





Every day, it’s getting harder and harder to deny that electric vehicles are imminent for the next big step in transportation.

Not because the government requires them. But because they are better than what we are driving today. Most buyers are approaching the moment when they demand an EV and can’t figure out how to do it without it.

The upcoming low-end compact SUV, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, is the latest EV that offers drivers an undeniable offer.

The first vehicle to use the global EV platform of a Korean car maker, the Ioniq 5 combines competitive pricing with fast charging that was previously only found on high-end EVs that cost thousands of dollars.

The ability to quickly charge the battery is one of the major challenges for the widespread use of EVs.

what is that?

The Ioniq 5 is the first vehicle to use the new architecture developed by Hyundai-Kia to support future EVs.

It’s a compact SUV, but it’s very spacious. Despite being only 0.2 inches longer than Hyundai’s traditional powered compact SUV, the Ioniq 5’s wheelbase is about 10 inches longer, and even the brand’s 7-seater Palisade SUV is the longest in the brand’s US lineup.

The Ioniq 5 is 13.6 inches shorter than the giant Palisade, but takes advantage of its long wheelbase and flat floor. There are no tunnels for drive shafts in EV transmissions with front and rear motors — create spacious cabins and cargo space.

The Ioniq 5 is a five-seater. It can be used with one motor on the rear axle or one motor on each axle for all-wheel drive.

The base model has a range of 168 horsepower and 220 miles on a full charge. The next step up is the 225 horsepower rear-wheel drive model with a range of 303 miles. The AWD model has a total of 320 horsepower and a range of 256 miles.

The basic model is equipped with a 58kWh lithium-ion battery. Everything else gets a 77.4kWh unit. Batteries are located under the floor of the vehicle, which is the most common engineering approach for EVs today.

The engineering and execution of the Ioniq 5 is impressive, but the styling of its appearance is relatively anonymous. Its distinctive visual features are rectangular headlights and taillights decorated with small dots that Hyundai calls pixels, while the 5 profile fades into the growing background of a compact SUV.

How do you charge it so fast?

The Ioniq 5’s fast charging feature comes from being equipped to work with the fastest DC chargers that deliver 350 kW or 800 volts. They can charge Ioniq in the range of 10% to 80% in 18 minutes. Porsche is the only other brand currently selling vehicles capable of 350 kW DC fast charging. Most of the others are best at 150kW (400v). At 150 kW (currently the more widely available DC charge rate in the United States), 10% -80% takes 25 minutes. This is faster than many competitors. Ford says, for example, the Mustang Mach-E will do it in 45 minutes.

DC quick chargers are important for EV adoption as they allow longer drives on vacations and weekend vacations. Eighteen minutes is close to the time most drivers would normally spend at a gas station on a highway (stretching, drinking or eating a snack, etc.).

EV owners do most of the charging at home overnight. They use a 240v connection and usually offer discounted rates for off-peak night charging. It takes 6 hours and 43 minutes to charge the Ioniq 5 from 10% (lower than most EVs ever get) to 100% at 240v. This is practical for home charging at night.

How much?

Prices for the Ioniq 5 start at $ 39,700 and continue to $ 54,500.

SUVs are subject to the largest EV federal tax credit. It’s currently $ 7,500. This will reduce the effective price range from $ 32,700 to $ 47,500. Some states offer additional credit.

The price of the Ioniq 5 is very competitive with other 5-seater EVs.

Hyundai will add a destination fee of $ 1,225 to all Ioniq5.

Drive an impression

I spent the day driving the Ioniq 5 on the highways, streets and country roads around San Diego. My test vehicle was a well-equipped all-wheel drive limited model.

Acceleration is great and it’s a phrase you should get used to hearing in EV reviews. Unlike gasoline and diesel engines, which need to rotate in the range of about 1,500 to 5,000 rpm to produce full torque, electric motors produce everything instantly. It gave me immediate access to the 446 lb-foot torque of the dual motor AWD Oniq 5 Limited. The RWD Single Motor 5 produces 258 pound-force. It’s fine, but it’s unlikely to ignite the world. The EV is heavy because the battery is heavy.

Nonetheless, the AWD Ioniq 5 is maneuverable thanks to well-tuned steering and a low center of gravity, which is another advantage of placing the battery under the floor of the vehicle.

The Ioniq 5 was stable and flat around steep mountain curves and at home on the highway.

The cabin is spacious and comfortable.

Controls include a 12.3-inch landscape touch screen for navigation and other features.

The jury hasn’t yet considered how easy it is to perform some common tasks, but one thing soon became apparent: Ioniq is a button dedicated to heated seats. You can use. One of the most popular features of all vehicles, the heated seats are even bigger on EVs because they keep the occupants comfortable with much less energy than heating the entire interior with warm air.

The Ioniq Limited I drove was well equipped but needed a wiper on the rear window. EVs are renowned for their carefully tuned aerodynamics that collect water in the rear window and significantly reduce visibility while reducing drag.

The wiper handles it, but incurs aerodynamic and weight penalties. Such a challenge keeps the product planner at night.

Overview of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Rear-wheel or all-wheel 5-seater compact 4-door electric SUV

Base price: $ 39,700 (excluding destination charges of $ 1,225)

Released in late December 2021

Tested model:

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD

Test price: $ 54,500. $ 55,725 including destination.

Drive unit: Electric motors for front and rear axles

Output: 239 kW / 320 hp: 446 pound-force torque

Transmission: Single speed direct drive

Battery: 77.4kWh Lithium Ion Polymer

Estimated EPA fuel economy rating: 303 mile range, 110mpge city / 87 highways / 98 total

EPA Estimated Annual Fuel Cost: $ 650 (at Current Price)

Wheelbase: 118.1 inches

Length: 182.5 inches

Width: 74.4 inches

Height: 63 inches

Curb weight: 4,464-4,662 lbs

Towing capacity: 2,000 pounds

Passengers: 106.5 cubic feet

Cargo space behind the backseat: 27.2 cubic feet

Assembly: Ulsan, South Korea

