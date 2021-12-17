Googles Project Relate wants to transform the way computers understand you





I’m ordering cappuccino, but I get macchiato. You get to your stop, but the bus driver doesn’t register your desperate phone to open the back door over the hustle and bustle of other commuters. When you ask Siri for the time, she calls Grandma and says OK. These lips in communication are at best inconvenient. In the worst case, they can completely interfere with your daily life, especially for those who have speech problems.

For those with poor or no verbal communication skills, misunderstandings or total neglect can be a daily experience that affects both quality of life and ability to move around the world.

Millions of people have conditions that affect speech ALS, cerebral palsy, and Parkinson’s disease, all of which change speech. The same is true for stroke, autism and other neurological conditions. But just as these conditions can make it more difficult to hear and understand what others want to convey, the nearly ubiquitous voice we welcome into our lives. Control technology, smartphones, Google Homes, Alexas, etc. also tend to catch their drift, which is not the case.

In fact, Google’s speech recognition software is so terrible that the company is trying to radically change the way human computers with different language abilities listen.

For Aubrie Lee, Google’s brand manager, Project Relate is a more independent communication opportunity. Provided by: Google Project Relate

Aubrie Lee is Google’s brand manager. Leeds’ speech is affected by muscular dystrophy. In a Google post, she states that Project Relate can mean the difference between feeling disconnected and feeling welcome.

Lee says I was used to seeing people’s faces when they couldn’t understand what I said. Project Relate can make a difference between the appearance of confusion and the friendly laughter of perception.

What is project related?

Project Relate is an Android app built on top of Google’s existing speech recognition software. The goal is to learn how to understand and translate atypical human speech patterns.

Julie Cattiau is a project manager. She told Inverse that everything started when the programmer recognized a flaw in Google’s current speech recognition technology.

According to Cattiau, Google’s speech recognition can improve speech recognition for people whose speech is affected by their medical condition.

After more than two years of development, the team worked with speech and linguistic pathologists to accumulate a training dataset consisting of over 1 million speech samples from over 1,000 people.

There are other apps like Voiceitt and APP2Speak that are trying to do almost the same thing. However, the universality of Google products can mean that Project Relate has a huge impact on how computers hear, understand, and act on what they say.

Where speech recognition fails

Speaking into the pinhole microphone of our phone and intelligently reacting to a bodyless voice feels very far from reality. However, Cattiau explains that speech recognition software like Google is built by feeding the algorithm millions of real voice samples.

As students cramm their tests, these algorithms memorize the sounds of speech clips hit by hard consonants, the sentence patterns of repeated queries, and apply that knowledge to new inputs. In AI, this is a process called training and verification.

The problem with many of our technologies is not necessarily the technology itself, but the people behind it. For speech recognition, the data given to these algorithms is heavily biased towards unaccented, unbroken speech clips.

How the computer listens to us

Instead of generalizing voice samples from many different people, Cattiau says Project Relate, looking for a new beta tester, works by personalizing speech recognition.

The app is designed to fully personalize the speech recognition experience, with each individual starting by recording a few phrases first and then basically using those recordings. Mr. says.Now you need to read 500 examples [which] It may take 30-60 minutes.

These audio samples may contain common queries that users ask the Google Assistant. Alternatively, users can personalize their app recognition software by training them with phrases that are particularly useful in their lives. However, after training the app, you can’t continue learning from everyday interactions, Cattiau says.

Speech recognition has long had problems with accented speech, but when it comes to speech impairment, this problem is exacerbated. Provided by Google Project Relate

Project Relate is designed for three main use cases:

Listen, transcribes in real time Repeat uses a well-defined synthetic voice Assistant to repeat what you say. This allows you to talk directly to the Google Assistant, for example, to control your Google Nest device.

The latter two features have the potential to provide users with a measure of independence, Cattiau says.

She says she has a reliable tester called Andrea who has been suffering from ALS for six or seven years.

We actually went to her house and equipped [it] Using smart light bulbs, smart thermostats, and smart locks on the doors, she basically provided the Relate app so she can perform some tasks around the house without having to stand up. She uses a walker to roam the house, so she doesn’t have to move much.

I got positive feedback from her and her husband [that] It was very helpful to her, she says.

However, Project Relate is not a silver bullet in itself. The behavior of this app is limited depending on how atypical a person’s speech pattern is. The problem of accents is still very imminent, as Project Relate is currently being tested only for English speakers who have otherwise unaccented speeches.

While the universality of Google products is a plus for Project Relates goals, equipping smart homes with Google products is costly and difficult, creating another accessibility issue. It remains to be seen how Google will innovate beyond the limits of its product ecosystem.

