Why AI, blockchain and VR will be major airline technology trends





Datalexs Ryan Estes talks about digital innovation within the aviation sector and how pandemics have changed the industry.

With over 18 years of experience in software and technology, Ryan Estes is the vice president of technology at Datalex, a Dublin-based digital commerce company.

Datalex provides airlines with products that drive revenue and profits as a digital retailer. Datalex Group is a listed company of Euronext Growth. In addition to its Dublin headquarters, the company has offices in Europe, the United States and China.

In his role as Vice President of Technology, Estes’ responsibility is to develop and maintain the company’s technology strategy throughout its product portfolio.

“I love technology and I love traveling,” he told SiliconRepublic.com. “Realizing the technological potential for a transformed future of travel is the basis of what I do.”

“Imagine entering a virtual travel experience to a destination someone is planning to visit” – RYAN ESTES

Are you at the forefront of major products or IT initiatives that you can talk to us?

The aviation industry has great opportunities to make a real difference in the underlying technology, especially by leveraging AI.

Today’s airlines can’t keep up with the radically changing industries and customers. They are hampered by the complexity and limitations of legacy technology. They need to embrace and deliver a true digital retail experience. This is where Datalex comes in and is at the forefront of highly exciting and innovative product initiatives.

One example is an effort to disrupt and transform the traditional static pricing methods currently used by airlines, limiting them to specific customer segments or demand scenarios.

Airlines are losing revenue and more customers because they cannot seize opportunities in real time throughout the revenue cycle. At Datalex, AI-based dynamic pricing efforts address this issue. It provides a much more powerful and data-driven toolset for airlines to understand market conditions and competitive environments and evaluate complex data based on advanced data analysis and machine learning.

This allows airlines to leverage real-time data to analyze new data trends and respond quickly to changing market conditions with quick and smart decision making. Ultimately, you’ll win more customers and more opportunities in real time throughout your revenue cycle.

We have a mission to free airlines from revenue-restricting practices and legacy technologies. It’s an exciting time to work in this industry, where real change is happening every day at an unprecedented pace.

How big is your team?

I maintain my own team of enterprise architecture and R & D. We do not outsource important processes. However, we have some great partnerships because outsourcing is used to move us forward faster and for scaling purposes.

What do you think about digital transformation?

Before the pandemic, more people were flying than ever before. At that time, airlines were deeply involved in digital transformation initiatives focused on increasing digital engagement, personalization, and increasing digital products to enhance the travel experience.

Due to the long-term blockade and the travel ban imposed, most airlines have dampened digital innovation. However, some airlines have seen this as an opportunity to continue their digital transformation projects, but are focusing on lasers. These airlines are beginning to enjoy the rewards of their investment as travelers begin to fly into the sky again.

If anything, digital transformation is more important to the aviation industry than ever before. The pandemic fueled the power of digital. Expectations for digital are higher than ever, and airlines need to meet them.

Datalex works with airlines to effectively prioritize and deliver digital transformation agendas, including innovations that enhance passenger engagement and enable seamless travel for travelers. Other key areas include improved operational efficiency, improved self-service, and increased revenue with smarter data-driven solutions.

What big technology trends do you think are changing the world?

The aviation industry is facing the most difficult times to date, but it is also facing the most opportunistic times in terms of adopting new, more modern and innovative technologies.

As demand plummets during a pandemic, improving efficiency and agility, and reducing costs are top priorities for many airlines. This means that airlines are increasingly looking at software as a service and infrastructure as a service.

AI adoption is arguably another major trend seen across the industry. Sophisticated chatbots are used by airlines to resolve passenger inquiries. AI is also used to estimate the life expectancy of aircraft parts. Airlines are also aiming for AI to be more competitive and profitable in its pricing strategy. This is the most exciting area. We are proud to be at the forefront of dynamic pricing with AI here at Datalex.

I think that the adoption of airport robotics, blockchain technology for data sharing, and VR technology will be widely used in the future. In fact, the data sharing blockchain was investigated by Datalex in a recent hackathon.

At Datalex, we are interested in how Metaverse can reshape travel inspiration and shopping. Imagine entering a virtual travel experience to the destination someone is planning to visit. In this virtual environment, shoppers can search for and experience hotels, activities, locations and restaurants, and interactively purchase and book travel products along the way. Interactively build your travel itinerary in an immersive and experiential way.

What do you think about how you can address the security challenges facing the aviation industry today?

The aviation industry relies on a very complex and sophisticated infrastructure. This infrastructure is integrated into many different systems. The number of systems that need to be protected is the biggest challenge facing the industry.

Each system requires a strong authentication process and strict cybersecurity controls. These processes include both static and dynamic testing, where award-winning security professionals perform penetration testing by identifying exposures within the software without executing code and attempting unwanted access to the system. Must be included.

Insider threats are a concern as well. Appropriate processes and playbooks should be in place and frequently reassessed and rigorously tested.

