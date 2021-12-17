Google is reportedly investigating how to treat black female workers





Reuters reports that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) is investigating how Google treats black female employees. According to the report, regulators are asking employees about harassment and discrimination after receiving formal complaints.

The report does not mention DFEH’s prosecution against Google as in Activision Blizzard, and the interviews conducted do not necessarily mean that Google may be prosecuted. I am saying.

In 2021, black women made up 1.8% of Google’s workforce

Black women make up about 1.8% of the workforce and leave the company at a higher rate than usual, according to a diversity report released earlier this year by Google. In the report, the company said there was room for improvement in maintaining undervalued talent.

I’ve heard from a former employee about fairness issues. Earlier this year, four former female employees filed a proceeding against Google, which was given the status of a class action, claiming that women received lower bonuses and salaries than men. The company also made headlines after AI ethicist Timnit Gebru claimed to have been fired in retaliation for asking the company to be more transparent about the paper publishing process. (Gebble says he faced a backlash from the company about his work criticizing the language model.) Another of Google’s AI ethics team after saying that he searched for evidence in an email that Gebble was facing discrimination. A female member of the company was also dismissed.

In an email statement to The Verge, Google spokesperson Shannon Newbury said he had invested in a retention program to make Google a more cozy place for black employees. You can read the full text below.

Our goal is to enable all employees to experience Google as a comprehensive workplace, and we have focused on building sustainable equity in Google’s black community. For example, 2020 was the largest year in history to hire Black + Google employees both across the United States and in technical positions. We also invested in retention programs and practices to help black employees grow and prosper at Google.Continue to focus on this important task and thoroughly investigate your concerns to ensure that your workplace is representative and impartial.

December 17, 1:35 pm Updated to ET: Added statement from Google.

