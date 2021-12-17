Orders that leverage technological features to improve the consumer experience





When an extratropical cyclone slammed into the United States and began firing on the east coast, it soon became clear that Philadelphia, where I live, was in its path. We knew that the city could be hit hard. Eda has already left more than a million people powerless and has proven to be one of the most devastating storms in American history. On a shocking day, my daughter called me to pick her up from the crew’s practice. But I was worried because the road was already barricaded in anticipation of the flood. Most likely around the river she paddles. As a result of heavy rains, flash floods, and sectarian tornadoes, we didn’t know which part of our community was the most dangerous. It was really a neighborhood event. When I got into the car, I needed to know the safest route to get to my child. So I turned to the radio.

There was a time when radio was seen as a bit old-fashioned. But reality could not be far from the truth. For example, Philadelphia needed very sophisticated hardware and software to update listeners about the disaster that happened in Aida.

As Audacy’s Chief Information Officer, it’s my job to leverage technology to serve listeners, advertisers and partners. We have a long tradition of innovation. In fact, Audacy is a tech company that didn’t know you existed.

Audacy interweaves a rich mosaic of ways technology enables consumers through acquisitions added to traditional divisions and infrastructure.

Transforming the consumer experience

Today’s audience wants to control the audio consumption experience. And to capture the magic of audio in the digital age, we’re looking for ways to provide it to them. Audacy recently invested in technology that provides the capabilities that listeners demand live or on demand.

Digital native consumers believe that if a phone rings during a Philly SportsRadio 94WIP sports show, it should be able to pause, answer, and resume where the program was interrupted. Listeners are listening to Pineapple Street Studios’ 11th podcast, but think they should be able to switch the conversation to another device when they sit at their desk if they need to get to work.

But control isn’t just about providing the features people have come to expect for connected TVs and streaming audio services. Listeners also want access to a robust portfolio of content, no matter where they are. Radio is still a service that is heard by so many people and is offered in a variety of formats. Why? Because it’s local. It’s about the community. It talks about where I live, where I work, and where my daughter goes to school.

Audacy focuses on news and sports. It’s a place where the community gathers. We are the largest local audio content creator in the country, but we have invested heavily in digital platforms and podcasting to combine local programming with more domestic digital content. For example. I live in Philadelphia, but I fell in love with baseball when I lived in Colorado. I want a local audio experience that combines my love for the Colorado Rockies with Philadelphia’s weather and traffic needs. That’s what we offer. In addition to the thrill of radio, digital convenience, innovation and control. Combining content like the Rubik’s Cube, listeners can combine to provide an interactive experience that blends national, premium, and regional community programming.

Innovation in the advertising experience

By providing a premium consumer experience, we are building a connection between the brand and the consumer. Our goal is to provide relevant and timely advertising.

Audacy has a wealth of data insights into its wireless and digital overall audience. The combination of the two gives a very holistic view of how the listener is consuming. For example, I’m listening to the radio in the car. But at home and in the office, I use apps and the web. I’m not the only one. Consumption via connected TVs and smart speakers is skyrocketing.

You can use first-party data to track your listeners. Different consumption habits have enabled us to create more robust marketing profiles and create more meaningful and targeted ads. Which device is she listening to? When is she listening? If you know your listeners will always drop in at a grocery store on their way home, you can create dynamic, addressable insert ads from the local grocery store chain closest to where you are physically at the moment. .. We know that having the right advertising experience will increase your overall satisfaction with your listening. We are all as hungry for relevance as control.

Yes, mobile geo-targeting is not new. However, Audacy is the publisher of audio content, not the mobile company. And here is the rubbing. Find an audio content publisher that can do this with a digital experience via live radio that can dynamically understand where your listeners are and target ads based on their individual and device accurately. In essence, we rely on data to connect our value proposition to listener demands.

Become a data-enabled powerhouse using technology

During the blockade of COVID-19, our technical infrastructure allowed employees to work from home. While many companies could do the same with Zoom and other video conferencing platforms, the need for Audacy to do business as usual was complicated. We broadcast radio content in 48 markets every day. And I’m developing a podcast. Then coordinate the news and production team. Our in-broadcast talent required the ability to broadcast live from home in order to continue to create content.

We would have stopped broadcasting if we hadn’t had robust technology, infrastructure, and, frankly, a way to safely and reliably create content for ourselves and manage it efficiently. It wouldn’t have been possible to develop a show that everyone else was trapped in the house listening to.

In addition, audio is both passive and active media. Collect data from people who call you to win tickets or contribute to news and opinion shows. Mobile phone numbers are the only best identifier for humans today. People change their names, addresses, emails, and genders. But how many do you have your phone number? With active involvement and participation combined with Audacy’s first-party digital data and third-party data from other sources, Audacy can gain sharper insights and consumer perspectives than television expects. I can do it.

Comparison with other media

Audio thinks of consumers in an agnostic way of distribution. It’s the ultimate ubiquitous companion media for consumers anytime, anywhere. Smart speakers and other connected devices extend the reach of audio and provide evolving delivery work. Unlike TV, audio does not require a screen.

That’s why I turned to my trusted friend Radio during a stressful drive around Philadelphia on the day Aida hit. Radio used technology to update listeners like me about Aida’s erratic movements. The silver-voiced announcer explained which parts of the town were facing the possibility of massive floods, parked cars, tornadoes, and which parts were drier and drivable. This important information helped me avoid problem areas. I was able to contact my daughter. Together, we returned to a safe and healthy home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90704743/audacy-leveraging-tech-capabilities-to-enhance-consumer-experience The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos