The tremors of the Google search ranking algorithm continue to tremble





Are you dizzy anymore? Google’s search results are still very volatile, with high levels of chattering exploding over the last 24-48 hours, and tracking tools getting very hot. There’s so much going on with SEO’s Google search right now that leaving for Christmas may not be an option for many.

We didn’t when you thought it was enough for us. As I said earlier, last year there were a lot of updates, both confirmed and unconfirmed Google search algorithm updates. This seems to be a continuous change from the beginning of this week, and it’s hard to tell if it’s all directly related to ongoing product review updates.

SEO chatter

The ongoing chatter at WebmasterWorld is skyrocketing, as it was said. Many SEOs are talking about flying results, as seen in the big updates. Here are some of those chatters:

I feel like something big has happened today. There have been minor improvements over the past few days, but today they have dropped considerably significantly. This update seems to be much larger than the latest “core update” they released. This “Product Review” update seems to go far beyond the product, as today’s losses have nothing to do with the product. Traffic increased by more than 20% on December 10th, but decreased by 35% on December 15th. today. I saw some people reporting a big dip on the same day. It seems that something new is being developed. What I’ve learned about these updates is that even if your site benefits from certain updates, it won’t last long. If you happen to receive a big boost, it will end soon, so take advantage of it as much as possible. It can be a day, a week, or even a few months ahead. Significant drop this morning … Traffic was heavier and more stable for the month leading up to December 3rd. It has fallen and since then seems to have remained at about -15% of US traffic, mostly focused on traffic to my home page. Both search traffic and direct traffic are down, and the United States has recently been able to start the day with a 65-70% down and struggling to recover all day long. This is in line with the daily big fluctuations in the rankings again … I can lose the top 10 terms in one shot and recover them the next day. All of this resulted in few new inquiries and, of course, zero new sales. The only sale I have is from repeaters. The company I work for also experiences significant ranking fluctuations every day. If you select only the ranking, it will be most noticeable in the search console. This seems to have started in April, around the time of the product review update. This is not an affiliate site, but it has a lot of detailed information content about the product and its usage. The Grinch will continue to be updated with zero traffic and sales. This looks like last year to the site. I was also hit hard. I managed to achieve global reach, first Google ranked me primarily in the United States. The problem I have with it is a significant reduction in keywords. Currently, these keywords are returning very slowly, but their ranks are very low. For example, if a keyword was ranked 4, it is now 94. And it hasn’t improved. The new updates they started releasing today will hit me tomorrow, so I really want some improvements.

This will hurt if you are on the wrong end of the stick with the current core update (not purchasing the product review label).

Today’s traffic is down 35% … both search and direct. USA, UK, Germany, Canada, Australia … all the way down. I haven’t seen such a big day’s dip in the 17 years since I did this, so I hope it’s not a new lasting horror that Google unleashes on us. For some reason, Google is trying to say goodbye at a pace that accelerates all traffic from organic search. Over the last 12 months, I’ve been hit by updates to each algorithm.It was down 15% again today, down 70% year-on-year overall.

It goes on, but I don’t want to copy and paste all the chatter there.

Tracking tool

Tracking tools are also very hot right now, and virtually everything has shown significant fluctuations in the last two weeks and has skyrocketed again in the last 48 hours. Here are screenshots of these tools.

Mozcast:

Semrush:

Rank Ranger:

Accuran Car:

SERPmetrics:

Advanced Web Ranking:

Cognitive SEO:

Argolou:

Yes, many signs indicate a big update, but it’s hard to say for sure what this update is, a lot is happening. It could be a fix for a core update, it could be a product review update, it could be an unannounced spam effort, an algorithm shift, and so on.

Recently confirmed Google updates

Now let’s summarize the recently confirmed updates.

And in fact more confirmed and many unconfirmed updates.

I hope your stress level can be managed before the next holiday season.

Forum discussions at Webmaster World.

