New 6GHz Functional Requirements Specification Approved by Membership of Wireless Innovation Forum





The documentation paves the way for specifications for testing and certification procedures that enable commercial operation in the 6 GHz band.

“We are pleased to announce the release of the functional requirements specification by the WInn Forum, a collaboration of a wide team of spectrum sharing and wireless device operation experts to complete the specifications that can be used to successfully develop the AFC ecosystem. Represents the effort of CommScope, said Mark Gibson of CommScope.

Navin Hathiramani of Nokia said: The TS-1014 is an important milestone in enabling the use of the 850MHz spectrum in the UNII-5 and UNII-7 bands for commercial operation of standard power supply devices. “

The requirements described in the body of the document are technology-neutral and apply to unlicensed wireless communication technologies that operate in-band under the rules of FCC Part 15 Subpart E. This document contains additional appendices with requirements to further enable the use of 3GPPNR unlicensed operations and certain wireless access technologies such as IEEE 802.11ax.

Participants in the development of this standard include protected existing companies, future AFC system operators, standard power supply manufacturers, and other ecosystem stakeholders. Additional work artifacts from the group can be found here: https: ///6ghz.wirelessinnovation.org/. Standards provide a framework environment for successful innovation. And they serve as a baseline for the development and growth of ecosystems. These standards are derived from the applicable FCC rules and are developed for the band’s stakeholders and users. The WInnForum also leveraged its experience in developing a comprehensive set of CBRS specifications into AFC functional specifications.

To learn more about or attend the Wireless Innovation Forum, its conferences, and membership benefits, visit http://www.wirelessInnovation.org.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0), founded in 1996, is a non-profit advocate for spectral innovation and to advance wireless technologies that support essential or important communications around the world. Is a mutual benefit company. Members leverage their extensive experience in software defined radio (SDR), cognitive radio (CR), and dynamic spectrum access (DSA) technologies at all levels of different markets and wireless value chains to meet new wireless communication requirements. To do. For more information on the Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings, and membership benefits, please visit www.wirelessinnovation.org. The forum project is supported by Platinum sponsor Thales.

