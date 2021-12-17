“Halo Infinite” feels like a return to the previous epic





What else do I need to do after saving the galaxy again? This is a problem facing the “Halo” franchise since Bungy completed Master Chief’s first trilogy and Microsoft handed the reins to 343 Industries.

The developers had big shoes and even bigger challenges to fill when it came to unfolding a story worthy of the legendary Spartan’s past achievements. The 343 team experimented with different concepts, introduced new characters, and expanded the myth. The results were mixed, but in return.

That is “Halo Infinite”. With his third puncture wound in the main series, 343 finally created a fresh, unique and unique adventure. Its success stems from skillful storytelling and a new open world approach. The game started unexpectedly with the Master Chief’s tasting defeat after an alien faction called Banished destroyed the UNSC Infinity and dispersed the rest of the manpower.

The pilot of the Pelican Ship Echo 216 rescues the Master Chief, but instead of escaping, Sparta returns to the shattered Zeta Helloring. All of this is confusing for repeaters, as they expected a confrontation with Cortana, the villain of “Halo 5: Guardians.” They were hoping for some sort of solution, but 343 quickly denied a satisfied player.

The Master Chief will need to collaborate with two new companions on Halo Infinite, the Echo 216 pilot and the new AI construct Weapon. (Microsoft)

Drop the player

By communicating the campaign medialessly or in the midst of it, developers are focusing on why the Halo ring was destroyed, how Cortana died, and Banished this particular Halo installation. Force you to find the reason. It’s a great move and creates a story that welcomes both newcomers and veterans.

It also sets an organic path for exploration when the player is in the open world “Halo”. Freedom can be overwhelming, but 343 Industries has set up missions to guide players through broken installations. This structure also introduces side missions that upgrade the Master Chief’s abilities and equipment to prepare for future combat.

The Master Chief’s job on the ring is to rally the rest of the UNSC forces by rescuing the squad and destroying forward operating bases and exiled bases. You can also search for Spartan Core, which makes the main character’s tools more powerful. Players will discover shield upgrades and four abilities: grapple shots, threat sensors, dropwalls, and thrusters.

Halo Infinite offers familiar and new weapons such as Energy Swords. (Microsoft)

New Abilities Each power has its own uses, but switching between them can be tedious. Grapple shots are most useful because they not only have offensive and defensive features, but are also a key component that players need to explore this larger world. This tool acts as a flashy grappling hook to help the Master Chief scale mountains and move much faster to distant areas. Sometimes it can make the player feel like Spider-Man. Threat sensors, on the other hand, are great for finding hidden enemies and scouting ahead.

The latter two, Dropwall and Thruster, are focused on combat and need protection in the second half of the campaign to swarm enemies and destroy players’ exiled attacks or quickly escape from enemy assaults. It becomes important when it becomes.

Players will also discover some new weapons and the ability to grab explosive canisters and throw them at enemies. Think of it as an oversized grenade. All of this creates a battle playground atmosphere where players can experiment with abilities and weapons and find fresh tactics on the fly. Combined with an open world environment, it’s reminiscent of Far Cry, but Halo Infinite puts a fingerprint on this style of shooter with fun traverse and combat abilities, making the encounter a hassle. I will not.

The campaign itself is on track to the last two missions that are stuck in a parade of non-stop shootouts. The conflict is a little too long as long as the player heads for the truth of setting the next chapter with the last two bosses.

“Halo Infinite” multiplayer is more fun than ever and stands out for its sophistication. (Microsoft)

Sophisticated Multiplayer A satisfying experience shows that delays were a good decision for Halo Infinite as 343 Industries refined and reworked the project. Not surprisingly, that effort also manifests itself in multiplayer.

Unlike Call of Duty Vanguard and Battlefield 2042, the Halo Infinite online experience is great at startup, and its high quality makes this part of the game stand out from the crowd. While your peers can feel gritty and relentlessly chaotic, Halo’s online play is smooth and arcade-like. Players don’t have to worry about dropping bullets or maintaining kill streaks, but instead they can run and shoot to their heart’s content.

Ability plays a role in competition, but because of its competitive advantage, it is a more limited role. The tool is disposable and will be used up after several uses. In terms of modes, players can find quick play in a set of five rulesets, including Capture the Flag, Slayer, and Bases. The game also has big team battles. This is a 12 to 12 mode, fully equipped with vehicles and more chaotic. If that’s not enough, players also have a special set of rules that will be displayed throughout the season.

One of the problems with multiplayer is that it feels slow. Players can receive rewards for each match against XP to raise the level of their Battle Pass. They won’t get better weapons or perks in more play, but unlock cosmetic upgrades that make Spartans stand out in combat. The problem is that it will take years to get nice armor and new prosperity unless the player buys it completely on the market.

It’s tedious and frustrating the process, but it shouldn’t take away titles that are done in detail and feel like a franchise revival.

“Halo Infinite”

4 out of 4 platforms: Xbox Series X | S, PCR: Teen

