Infant burial “Neve” may be the oldest of its kind in Europe





Digital reconstruction of Alma Beilana Cave in Italy. Archaeologists have discovered the body of an infant girl who was buried 10,000 years ago. (Image credit: Cisa3 team)

Italian archaeologists have unearthed the burial of the earliest known female baby in Europe, the tomb of a 10,000-year-old newborn. The girl, dubbed “Neve” by researchers, was buried in a wealth of burial goods such as shell beads and pendants.

This discovery sheds light on post-Ice Age human cultural beliefs and social status in Europe. This is a human prehistoric era in which recorded burials are extremely rare. Researchers claim that the care given to the baby at the time of her burial suggests that even the smallest members of this ancient society were considered “people.”

Archaeologists discovered the burial in 2017 during an archaeological excavation at a cave site known as Alma Beilana at the foot of the Ligurian Alps in northwestern Italy. Previous excavations in the cave unearthed relics related to the Neanderthals who occupied the cave 50,000 years ago. So I was surprised to find the burial of a child 40,000 years younger.

This period, known as the Mesolithic, occurred at the end of Europe’s last Great Ice Age, before agriculture was widely adopted. Humans at that time lived in a hunter-gatherer society and roamed the plains of Europe using leather for clothes and wood and stones for tools.

The excavator excavated a burial in a deeper depression in the cave. They excavated near the mouth of the cave during a previous excavation and moved deep into the cave to learn more about the history of its occupation and the geological formations. The team soon began discovering perforated shell beads dating back to the post-Neanderthal era. A few days later, one of the excavators found a fragment of a human skull. As they continued to dig, they found a human child who was deliberately buried.

Principal Investigator Jamie Hodgkins and her daughter join a colleague at the burial ground. (Image credit: David Strait)

Subsequent DNA analysis revealed that the child belonged to a European female pedigree known as the U5b2b ​​haplogroup. The U5 haplogroup is the main matriline found in European Mesolithic hunter-gatherers and may have occurred between 17,000 and 12,000 years ago. Other analyzes have shown that she died about 40-50 days after birth and experienced growth-inhibiting physiological stress at two separate time points, 47 and 28 days after birth.

Image 1/4

A digital cross section of a cave holding an infant burial. (Image credit: Cisa3 team) Image 2/4

A pile of shells was found at the burial of a toddler girl. (Image credits: Hodgkins, J. et al. Scientific Reports (2021); CC BY 4.0) Image 3/4

Archaeologists excavate and record the burial grounds of Almabay Lana. (Image credit: David Strait) Image 4/4

Illustration showing the arrangement of burial goods and burial goods. (Image credit: Claudine Gravel-Miguel; Hodgkins, J. et al. ScientificReports (2021); CC BY 4.0)

This discovery is especially important because it sheds light on the cultural beliefs of those living in this lesser-known era. The child was buried in more than 60 perforated shell beads, four shell pendants, and a eagle owl Talon. Great care is required in the production and maintenance of the beads, suggesting that the ornaments have been passed down from the group members to the child. It also shows that even the youngest member of a hunter-gatherer group was considered to be invested in personality and qualified for personal self, moral institution, and group membership, researchers said. Suggested.

“The Mesolithic era is particularly interesting,” said Carrie Or, a research co-author and paleoanthropologist and anatomist at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, in a statement. “It represents the last time in Europe, following the end of the last ice age, when hunter-gatherer was the main way to make a living, so it is a very important time to understand human prehistory. . “

Burial was described in a study published on December 14 in the journal Scientific Reports.

Originally published on Live Science.

