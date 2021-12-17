Hellenic Network Hosts Boston Event





The Greek Consul General in Boston was a forum for discussions last week about Greece becoming a hub for innovation. Credit: Yorgos Efthymiadis

The Hellenic Innovation Network hosted a face-to-face panel discussion at the Greek Consulate General in Boston, Greece, as an innovation hub on Sunday.

More than 100 people are now listening to the Greek Deputy Foreign Minister, Costas Fragojannis, who is in charge of economic diplomacy. Christos Dimas, Deputy Minister of Development and Investment, Greece, in charge of research and technology. Jorgos Zakaria, president of Kayak, a high-growth public company based in Boston.

Stratos Efthymiou, the Greek Consul General in Boston, welcomed guests, noting the importance of scientific diplomacy and the outstanding opportunities it brings to Greece.

Greece is becoming a global hub for innovation

We are here to send a message that Greece has changed, and this statement is supported by official data from the EU. Deputy Minister Dimas said he was already above the charts and hopes to rise further.

Deputy Minister Flago Jeannis repeated these feelings and added that he was here to discuss what had happened, rather than making future promises.

The two deputy ministers provided up-to-date information on the substantial developments Greece has achieved in the areas of economic diplomacy and research, as well as innovation. They have already done the work to lay the foundation for making Greece a global innovation hub for R & D, start-ups and entrepreneurial communities, and Elevate Greek on its journey to become the main hub for all start-ups. We talked about the importance. In Greece.

500 companies around the world have already invested and will further increase their investment in Greece with changes made to encourage these investments over the last two years.

This event was co-sponsored by MIT Enterprise Forum Greece (MITEF). Co-founder and Vice President Vasilis Papakonstantinou shared an overview of MITEF’s work in Greece, including a startup contest just beginning this year.

Kayak president Giorgos Zacharia discussed his professional journey, which began as a math geek in Cyprus, and eventually landed at MIT, where he received his PhD.

The panel discussion on the future of Greek innovation was moderated by Amazon’s Anthi Tapiri.

Zacharia said that for kayaking, the talents of Greece and Cyprus are very attractive to us due to their strong academic background in mathematics and science.

Deputy Minister Dimas said Greece has the privilege of having a diaspora with so many prominent scientists. We want to make good use of their expertise and willingness to give back to build a bridge between research and innovation with them.

With strong audience involvement and questions, the Panel discussed recent changes in government digital progress, as well as tax incentives and repatriation settlements. Marina Hatsopoulos, president of the Hellenic Innovation Network, said the Greek people and their government’s appreciation for the economic opportunities brought about by technological innovation was revealed.

Two years ago (before) people were talking about Grexit, but now it’s known as Gr-Owth, Deputy Minister Fragogiannis declared. For those of you who left during the economic crisis, we are not here to convince you to return to Greece, but that Greece you knew is now changing and not the same. I will let you know.

At the end of the discussion, MITEF Executive Director Antigoni Molodanof hosted a pitch session in which the founders of two Greek start-ups introduced their company and entrepreneurial journey.

Manolis Kasseris introduced Emvolon, a company that transforms diesel engines from traditional vehicles to mini-chemical plants, using wasted resources such as flare gas and residual biomass. Nicos Vekiarides introduced Attestiv, a company that uses artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to guarantee the reliability of digital media.

The Hellenic Innovation Network (HIN) has a mission to accelerate Greek innovation and entrepreneurship. As a result of the MIT Enterprise Forum Greece, HIN is a US-based non-profit organization founded with the support of the Greek Consul General in Boston, a global technology hub and Greek technology community.

Promoted by a global innovator advisory group, HIN will spread startup news, broadcast educational webcasts, hold monthly CEO group meetings, and host face-to-face pitching and networking events.

The group holds events twice a year to inform the Greek diaspora about Greek startup activities and provide Greek startups with the opportunity to market and network within the well-developed Boston startup ecosystem. For more information, please visit the company’s website hellonic.org.

