The Matrix Awakening and the original movie





Matrix Awakens has been around for a week and is gradually gaining a better understanding of the scale of technical achievements in Epic Games’ work, including the fact that some segments of the demo opening are actually happening. .. Time 3D reproduction of movie scenes. Equipped with a UHD Blu-ray copy of the film (by the way, the widely acclaimed 4K transfer), it’s a great way to see how next-generation consoles can recreate the look of your source material. The results are noteworthy and highlight the increased fidelity provided by the increased GPU horsepower that works in combination with hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

In the video below, you can start with the construct and see how the different scenes are compared. In the demo, a virtualized modern Keanu Reeves roams the classic scene of The Matrix. Morpheus is a sign (flat sprite, virtually), but everything else is generated in real time. We also dare to say that we’ve got the best chair renderings we’ve seen in video games since the RT Chesterfield armchair was in control! Epic was also able to effectively capture the surrounding studio lighting. I’m wondering if Epic has a reference photo of the original set to get an accurate understanding of how the lights are arranged from the frame.

But the most striking shot of the entire demo is the scene where Neo is woken up by his computer. Although there are slight differences between the placement of the objects and the nature of the objects themselves, note-perfect lighting brings the power of ray-tracing visuals provided by this new iteration of Epic’s Lumen Global Illumination system, especially some of the scenes. Lights interact with the material. For construct scenes, it’s permissible to think of Epic as overlaying its own CG on top of the original movie. In the Neo Awakening scene, this looks flat like a simple BD lip, but it’s not. Welcome to the real world.

Let’s take a closer look at The Matrix’s awakening, with a focus on ray tracing, film and bullshot comparisons, and take a closer look at how Series S delivers an experience that seems to exceed the capabilities of hardware. ..

The last scene I want to talk about is the close-up that Keanu Reeves is awakening. This is another real-time rendering. All the details of his skin are captured, and the real stinger is that the text on the screen is reflected in his eyes and looking into the camera. At first glance, this is the most notable shot of all, but it’s a superposition with the original and one comparison that doesn’t exactly match. For example, Keanu’s skin has a good specular response, but it’s still quite different from Keanu’s real face, and the real-time version running on the console is a bit too diffused. However, this does not hurt the results. Performing complex materials with excellent performance in scenes driven by real-time ray tracing is a huge challenge. This may only be fully addressed with the next generation of console hardware.

Besides movie comparisons, there are other interesting comparison points. Alongside The Matrix’s awakening, Epic shared a press shot of the side of the demo movie that seems to offer 4K resolution of the movie. It looks almost supersampled with its original quality, without the elements of the original motion, such as motion blur and film grain. I obviously had the photo. The shots in the construct in the first part of the demo are really lively with additional resolutions that show how detailed the reproduction of the Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss epics is. The hair is rendering another highlight. The high resolution and lack of aliasing make a clear big difference compared to the PlayStation 5.

However, outside the aseptic lighting of the construct and inside the chase sequence material itself, the original nature and rendering of the asset actually approaches the uncanny valley. The lack of film grain and motion blur in the character’s close-up seems to emphasize the limitations of skin rendering. This is a much more confusing element in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X real-time rendering demos. I think it emphasizes that achieving realism in real time can mean obfuscating elements that still look incomplete.

I also wanted to spend the rest of my time at The Matrix Awakens to explore more about factors such as platform comparisons and solid state storage requirements. In the latter case, the Unreal Engine 5 Lumen and Nanite systems were first demonstrated on the PlayStation 5, and this platform-specific showcase has led many to think that they are only leaning towards high-performance storage on Sony machines. .. Obviously, the fact that the demo runs on all current generation consoles and is even more versatile and camera speed than the original lumen of the Nanite Land demo should reward this idea, but I’m this I wanted to put some actual numbers in.

Epic itself has already stated that demos typically require 10MB of data per frame rendered, suggesting a data throughput rate of 300MB / sec at 30 frames / sec. Due to its closed nature, you can’t see this individually on the console, but it uses the Western Digital SN750 SE 250GB (the slowest PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 SSD on the market) and taps most of the pins for even more functionality. The restricted PCIe interface is effectively restricted to the PCIe Gen 4.0 x1 specification, and the PS5 only evaluates read performance at 1.7GB / s. This is much lower than Sony’s recommended basic specification of 5.5GB / s and Mark’s recommended 7GB / s. Cerny. result? As expected, the demo is essentially unbound to storage, so performance and pop-in are exactly the same.

There is a PCUE5 demo (Valley of the Ancient) available. It was tested at 1080p resolution (temporary upscaling to 2160p) and capped at 30fps. I noticed a peak throughput of 200MB / s with the scene change, but otherwise the speed was in the 80MB / s range for fast traversal of the whole scene. In addition, UE5’s data caching system significantly reduced throughput when accessing previously accessed data. This shows that Nanite streaming on Unreal Engine 5 is very efficient. In other words, the visualization of Nanite in Matrix Awaken shows how it is decomposed.

The Digital Foundry team shares the initial reaction and insights on The Matrix Awakens demo.

Platform comparison? The first direct screenshot highlighted the isolated scenario on social media, showing geometric details that favored the PlayStation 5 over the Xbox Series X. Rethinking The Matrix’s awakening, there seems to be a certain level of dynamism here. I saw the Xbox Series X solve more distant details. This can change from run to run. The real story here is the Xbox Series S-how did the Junior Xbox with just 4 teraflops of computing power do this?

First, Epic turned to The Coalition, a studio that seems to be able to get results from Unreal Engine, unlike any other developer. Various optimizations were offered to improve performance, many of which were by nature common. In short, Microsoft’s first-party studios should have helped improve the PlayStation 5 version as well. Multi-core and bloom optimizations were noted as a particular enhancement from The Coalition, but the team has also had great results from Series S, so even if they helped a huge effort. Don’t be surprised.

The Series S clearly operates at low resolution (533p to 648p in the scenarios checked) and uses Epic’s impressive temporal super-resolution technology to solve 1080p output. Depending on how Motion Blue’s resolution scales in the console, this effect is relatively inadequate here and often looks like a video-compressed macroblock. In addition, native resolutions below 720p also reduce the ray count of RT effects, producing very different reflection effects, for example. Objects in the reflection also appear to use a simplified level of detail, while reducing the quality of geometric details and textures. Particle effects and lighting may also be partially cut compared to the Series X and PS5 versions. What we’re seeing seems to be the result of a lot of tweaked optimization work, but with the power of the hardware in mind, the overall effect is still impressive. Lumen and Nanite are also burdening the top-end consoles, but we know that Series S can handle it, and what the deal is to make it happen.

Now we have a deeper understanding of how the Matrix Awakening works and what it achieves. But what we don’t have is the PC version. Epic wants to use this work as an example or template for developers to work with. See the open world segment at the end of the demo (Warner Bros. IP not included). The Matrix-y element is rendered on your PC. At the very least, you’ll be able to keep track of the latest UE5 and measure hardware RT performance through the new and improved Lumen. There are also issues with Nvidia’s DLSS and potentially Intel’s XeSS AI superscalar. Can you improve the already impressive upscaling provided by Epic’s own TSR? I look forward to discovering it in the spring of 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2021-the-matrix-awakens-compared-against-the-original-movie-and-its-shockingly-close The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos