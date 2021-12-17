Google makes shopping in Chrome easier with new price cut alerts





It’s the holiday season in America. In short, it’s time for everyone to celebrate Christmas shopping. However, buying multiple gifts across different categories online can be a hassle. While you can use the handy Chrome extensions to find deals, Google Chrome makes it easier than ever to buy gifts with some new features. The most useful of the lots will prompt you to see if there is a price cut for the product you are looking at.

Price reduction alert in Chrome for Android

Google has introduced some new features to Google Chrome that improve the user experience while shopping online. As mentioned earlier, the most useful new features help you track down prices for a particular product. If you’ve been looking for a product for a while and are waiting for a great deal, Chrome for Android will now automatically check the renewal price of the product in an open tab and display it in the corner. This eliminates the need to repeatedly open the product page to confirm the price cut.

If you leave the product page open in a Chrome tab, you’ll see a small banner at the top of the tab that shows you at the current price. This feature is currently only available for Chrome for Android, so if you’re using iOS, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Also, it is currently limited to the United States only.

Other features for a better shopping experience

In addition to price cut alerts, Google has highlighted several other features in its recent blog posts that further enhance the shopping experience. These include:

Image Search via Address Bar: Chrome’s address bar has Google Lens integrated. So if you’re curious about something and want to buy online, just tap the address bar and click on the image. It will soon be available on Chrome for Desktop as well. New Cart Section: Google has added a new cart section to Chrome for Windows and Mac in the United States. This basically shows all the products you have added to your cart. Different websites — all in one place. As a result, you don’t have to visit individual websites. Saved Passwords and Addresses: Chrome has the ability to save your addresses and passwords for some time, which you can use to speed up checkout while shopping.

These are some of the ways Google is trying to improve the shopping experience in Chrome. If you still don’t see these new additions, please update your Chrome app to the latest version.

