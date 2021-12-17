Deloitte TechPro heads to Fragomen, a global immigration law firm





Marco Deutsch Joins as Chief Digital and Technology Officer Fragomen launched a technology subsidiary last year

(Reuters)-Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy have pulled out executives to manage Deloitte’s IT strategy to play the best role in focusing on newly created technology at immigration law firms.

Fragomen, a global company founded in New York, said Thursday that it hired Marco Deutsch as Chicago-based chief digital technology officer.

Germany will oversee Fragomen’s technology delivery as it grows its technology subsidiary, Fragomen Technologies Inc, which was launched in September 2020, the company said.

Fragomen commemorated the opening of its technology division last year with the acquisition of SimpleCitizen Inc, a software startup that develops immigration and visa technology. In June, the company acquired Nomadic, a technology company that sells software for corporate travel management, for the second time.

The company’s website states that it employs more than 4,500 immigration professionals and staff in 50 offices around the world, dealing with issues such as business visas, corporate immigration programs, compliance and employment confirmation. increase.

Fragomen participated in a parade of law firms entering the Salt Lake City market this year. In July, the company opened an outpost with its base, Simple Citizen.

Germany spent five years as Global Chief Solutions Officer in Deloitte, focusing on developing digital information technology strategies across the business unit, Fragomen said.

Deloitte is one of the four largest professional services companies that are increasingly competing for the law firm business globally, although they are not yet allowed to practice law in the United States.

Deloitte officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday’s departure from Germany.

Sara Marken

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as legal innovation and legal business, including leading companies in the legal services industry. Contact her at [email protected]

