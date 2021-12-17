Make the most of real-time data





Cody Sanford, Former CIO, T-Mobile

You’ve heard it said many times: data is the company’s best gem. As a result, it’s frustrating to see many companies struggling to get real value from their data. For the overwhelming majority of companies, data is the least leveraged single revenue growth asset. Here are some of the events I’ve seen and some ideas to help businesses get the most out of their data.

Data: Last Frontier

The data represent the last mile of corporate modernization. Speed, scale, and agility are the goals of the first stages of digital transformation, and companies have spent most of the last decade on decoupling, refactoring, and automation to realize these benefits. Many companies are beginning to aggregate and transform their data storage ecosystem by migrating to cloud-native architectures.

Most of this data today is used to enhance analytics and improve digital customer journeys with and without assistance. However, very few companies are truly harnessing the power of all their data to generate true revenue growth.

Why? The company’s most valuable data is generated through billions of customer interactions, remains trapped in silos, and separated into various operational data stores. Ironically, these data stores are rapidly expanding as a by-product of digital transformation. As services and applications became more and more separated and finer, their numbers exploded.

Similarly, there are more operational databases and the abstraction layers that support them. As the number of data stores increased, so did the diversity of operating platforms. Most large companies support a number of NoSQL (and SQL) platforms, mostly proprietary and highly replaced. It’s like a puzzle with pieces that don’t really fit.

How can data reach its full potential?

All of this dramatically increases the complexity that organizations work with when it comes to data architecture, making it difficult to optimize scale and stratify costs. This database mesh is expensive to license and maintain.

To make matters worse, that data is often driven to storage and direct transaction support for northbound applications. At best, the data is streamed to the data lake and used for decision analysis.

The immense potential of data as a driving force for real-time, contextual revenue has yet to be realized. It is very difficult to take advantage of this opportunity.

But what if we could simplify these data environments and unleash the value of this pile of data by increasing the availability and speed of data? And what if you could significantly reduce licensing and operating costs?

Data standardization for victory

The way to do this is to standardize a central operational data store. It integrates data formats into a single cloud-native architecture to abstract, stream, combine, and present data to all applications in your organization.

It’s not easy to reach this point, but there are some tools and features that can help you standardize your data. An important part of this puzzle is open source software (OSS). Companies that are successful in making money with their data are increasingly relying on OSS to build the various components of their data architecture. It’s an important way to take advantage of the latest cutting-edge innovations and easily build and test different tools without making a big investment.

Apache Cassandra®, the best proven NoSQL database, and Apache Pulsar, an advanced messaging and streaming platform, are powerful data stack components. For example, it helps businesses manage all real-time data (both data). Data in operation and at rest. Other important parts of the data architecture, which is also an OSS, include Apache Spark, an engine for large-scale data analysis, and Elasticsearch, an open source search and analysis engine.

Another key to freeing your team to innovation is serverless database technology. This allows organizations to develop and run data-centric apps without worrying about running into scale limits. Various vendors such as DataStax, PlanetScale, CockroachDB, etc. offer serverless DB. Workload management is a thing of the past, and developers can easily test new ideas without worrying about database capacity constraints. Similarly, data APIs (such as open source Stargate) abstract the complexity of the data layer and simplify development by allowing developers to do what they are best at, that is, builds. Is an important method.

The struggle to turn real-time data into revenue is a challenge faced by many today, but there are a variety of technologies that enable organizations to separate this valuable asset from silos, standardize it, and get the most out of it. I have.

Learn more about DataStax.

About the author:

Cody Sanford was T-Mobile’s EVP, CIO, and Chief Information Officer until April 2021 and led the company’s digital transformation strategy to drive the Un-carrier revolution. Today, he led the development of a product-centric technology organization that harnesses the power of people, processes, and technology to bring T-Mobile’s innovative experience to customers and frontline employees. Under Cody’s leadership, the Product & Technology organization will take the leadership role in providing industry-leading software development shops, expanding into adjacent product and service categories, and providing open source innovation to solve major customer issues. Driven Mobile’s digital transformation.

Cody is currently a board member and board advisor to many technology, enterprise software, and technology services companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cio.com/article/302198/getting-the-most-out-of-your-real-time-data-4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos