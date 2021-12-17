Three apps to get you started with Google Workspace on your smartphone





If you’re new to Workspace, we recommend installing Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive on your Android or iOS device. This walkthrough walks you through the steps.

Photo: Andy Wolber / Tech Republic

When people join an organization that uses Google Workspace, IT teams typically help people set up and use different Workspace apps. Desktop systems typically require you to install some apps and configure some settings.

The Google Workspace setup process varies greatly from smartphone to smartphone. On company-owned devices, you can choose to install all available Google Workspace Android or iOS mobile apps. In my calculations, that means installing more than 10 apps easily.

IT team members are encouraged to install and focus on three core Workspace mobile apps: Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive to help first-time Workspace users get started with their smartphones. With these apps, people can manage their communications, adjust their calendars, and access their drive files from their phones. (And when users sign in and set up, they may explain how to configure notifications and perform searches in all three apps.)

How to install and log in to the Gmail app

First, download the Gmail app to your device. Tap the app to open it and follow the prompts to log in with your Google Workspace account. When you first open an app, the app often highlights new features.

The Gmail app actually handles three tasks: email, chat, and meetings. Like Gmail on the web, Gmail bundles on mobile access Google Chat (messaging) and Google Meet (meetings, shown in Figure A on the left). You no longer need to install three different apps for these features. Instead, install Gmail and enable access to chat and meetings in your settings (see Figure A on the right). The latest Gmail is one app with three messaging methods.

Figure A

The latest Gmail mobile app manages not only email, but also Meet (displayed on the left side of Android) and chat. However, you may need to enable both chat and meet in your Gmail settings (shown on the right side of iOS).

How to install and log in to the Google Calendar app

Then install the Google Calendar app and log in with your Google Workspace account. On mobile, Google Calendar is synced to give you access to the same set of calendars available on Google Calendar on the web, such as calendars shared by your colleagues (Figure B, right) and third-party calendars. Added. Within the Google Calendar app, you can add events, tasks, reminders, and configure out-of-office settings and notifications (Figure B, left).

Figure B

Within the Google Calendar app on mobile, customize your notifications (left for Android) and select the calendar you want to view (right for iOS).

How to install and log in to the Google Drive app

Then install the Google Drive app and log in with your Google Workspace account. The Drive app provides access to shared drives that have access to tissue files in My Drive. You can search and sort files (Figure C, left) and customize notifications (Figure C, right). In addition, you can easily upload photos and files from your mobile phone to Google Drive by installing the Google Drive app.

Figure C

The Google Drive mobile app allows you to search and sort drive files in different ways (left like the Android app) and configure notifications (right like the iOS app).

If you create or edit files from your mobile phone, you can also install the Google Docs, Spreadsheets, and Slides mobile app. However, this is completely optional. When helping people set up Google Workspace on the first day, I tend to mention these apps, but I don’t install them. When you use the Drive app, you’ll be prompted to preview and comment on documents, spreadsheets, and slide files, and install the appropriate app when you try to create or edit a document, spreadsheet, or presentation.

What other Workspace mobile apps would you like to deploy on the first day?

Besides Gmail, calendars, drives (and documents, spreadsheets, slides), there are many apps available to users of Workspace on their smartphones. Install the Chrome browser to access your synced history and settings. Or use Cloud Search to search a wide range of workspace data, search for workplace discussions in Currents, collaborate on Jamboard, search for notes in Google Keep, or manage items to run in Google Tasks. Please consider. Not to mention Google Voice, which has the potential to handle your organization’s phone needs.

Which apps do you install when helping team beginners set up Google Workspace over the phone? Do you want to configure the above three core apps? Are there any additional apps that I think are required? Or are you taking a completely different approach to helping people get started with Workspace on their smartphones? Please let us know what you recommend in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber).

