Austin tech companies plug into the booming suburbs with over 100 jobs





Zoho Corp, a business software provider with US headquarters in Del Valle, east of Austin. Has opened an office in New Braunfels, eventually accommodating more than 100 employees. The company also plans to relocate to the Bastrop region as part of its growth plan.

Zoho recently set up a shop in the 10,000-square-foot office space of the historic Senger Hullville in New Braunfels. Currently, 20 people are working in the new office, and Zoho plans to increase the number of New Braunfels employees to more than 100 over the next few years.

For a long time, New Braunfels was a small community, but over the years it has grown tremendously. Bear Ravenscroft, New Braunfels’ Zoho Account Executive, will help companies like Zoho continue to grow in the community with the entry.

With a 57% increase in population between 2010 and 2020, the booming New Braunfels employees are engaged in customer service and sales.

Opening an office in New Braunfels aims to provide residents of small towns and cities around the world with local employment opportunities and to experience a better quality of life while supporting the local economy. It is an extension of Zohos’s ongoing cross-border regionalist efforts. December 16th news release. New Braunfels enjoys reduced living costs, excellent education and health care systems, and an overwhelming amount of talent.

By setting up an office in New Braunfels, Zoho will benefit not only from the city’s talent pool, but also from the workforce of Austin and San Antonio, the company said.

Zoho’s chief evangelist, Rajube Gesna, wants employees to buy a home, start a family, and avoid long commute times. New Braunfels was the perfect city for this compared to the nearby metropolitan areas. Expanding to a small town may not make us cool kids in Brock, but we were planting seeds now to create an environment.

In addition to expanding into New Braunfels, Zoho has offices in or near Bastrop, according to Vegesna.

Within the next three to five years, Zoho expects to hire about 700 people in Texas. The Zohos Del Valle office has more than 100 employees. In 25 countries, Zoho employs more than 10,000 people.

Zoho relocated its US headquarters from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Austin area in 2019. At that time, the company said the number of people in the headquarters could eventually exceed 1,000. Zoho occupies a 375-acre company-owned farm in Del Valle. The structure functions as an office.

Chennai, India is Zoho’s global headquarters.

