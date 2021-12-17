Google needs to introduce adaptive charging from Pixel to Chromebooks





Among the many features of Google’s flagship mobile phones, such as the Pixel 6, Adaptive Charging is often overlooked, but flashy features such as Call Screening and Now Playing steal shows. This is very disappointing because Adaptive Battery is a very silent yet useful feature needed by all electronic platforms, not just Android.

Adaptive charging ensures that nighttime charging does not exceed 80% until near normal wake-up time. Limiting the amount of time your phone is fully charged allows you to keep it charged for a longer period of time, allowing the battery to last longer before you replace the battery (or replace the phone). Google has added it to Android 12 instead of keeping it on the Pixel line because it can make Android better for everyone.

Phones are great for this technology, but they usually charge every night and set an alarm in the morning. This technology allows many other devices in our daily lives, especially those that we don’t use for days or weeks at a time.

Chromebooks in particular are mainly used in two segments, and the two segments of school and enterprise will stop using computers for a long time. Many businesses are closed most, if not all, of the next two weeks, and schools start their vacation on Mondays (if they haven’t already). Millions of Chromebooks sit at charging and docking stations for weeks and fill up for no reason.

Sure, laptops have a much larger battery and are more expensive than batteries in cell phones, but they are traditionally easy to replace. But that doesn’t mean you can’t fill up and reduce your charging capacity every summer vacation or holiday week. Adaptive charging can help extend the battery life of last year’s Chromebooks.

Lenovo agrees that Adaptive Charging is a welcome addition to Chromebooks, especially for educational partners.

“Yes, of course I would like to partner with Google to support this in future Chromebooks. There are some hurdles to solve in terms of software and hardware. At the same time, to make it last longer (ie cycle). We are looking for many alternatives for consumers, especially batteries for educational systems that exceed the three-year battery we currently offer (lifetime, not one charge time). “

The new Chromebook has Chrome OS updates available for 7-9 years, so you need a battery that can last most of its life cycle. After all, battery replacement is still cheaper than buying a new laptop, but you don’t have to expect the user to do it twice during the life of the machine.

Some early Chromebooks have a life cycle of 4-6 years, with only a 10-15% reduction in battery life, which is 80-50 before shutting down and deploying the Chromebook. It is the result of executing in the range of%. They were on the shelves while I was reviewing something else. Most people don’t know that, and Chrome OS has no way to limit charging to a certain level.

Chrome OS features focus on productivity in 2021. We need to focus on the 2022 lifespan.

Chromebooks have long been known for their excellent battery life, with Chromebook “average” battery life ranging from 7-9 hours. Losing some of its charging capacity leaves you with a laptop that lasts most of your work or school day, but “all day” battery loss relies on making your laptop last longer. And can be a big problem for businesses. A full day before you need to submit and recharge.

This is especially true for Intel Core-powered Chromebooks such as the Lenovo Flex 5i and Acer Chromebook Spin 713. In these cases, the 11th generation chipset consumes slightly more power than the 10th generation Chromebook. Users and manufacturers are always chasing the latest and most powerful chips, but with Chrome OS, the power they already have is more than enough. Instead, you need to pay attention to battery and memory management.

Of course, another problem with the Chromebook’s battery is the screen. Chromebooks have been sticking to the standard 220-250 knit screens of Chromebooks of all sizes for years. Chromebooks with 400 knit screens, while Lenovo Duet 5, HP x2 11, Acer Spin 713, Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga are no longer available, and many Chromebook owners always use their machines for maximum brightness. It will be like. Readability. This will drain the battery faster and shorten the cycle life.

We hope that brighter touchscreens will become the norm, and that Chromebooks will truly meet the reputation of being able to work from anywhere in the lightweight “Wave Wi-Fi, Will Travel.” Before that, we need to make sure that battery capacity and health optimizations are brought to the Chromebook as an ecosystem. If these settings are applicable to existing Chromebooks, the way Android 12 introduced adaptive charging on older smartphones will make current Chromebooks last longer and new Chromebook batteries as long as the internal OS. ..

This feature has some challenges. Most Chromebooks aren’t always-on devices, so you may need to manually set the time it takes for your Chromebook to fully charge. (Setting the Chromebook to charge up to 80% during sleep / off is a great help without a more robust adaptive charging profile.) Still, both new and existing Chromebooks pursue to prolong battery life. It’s a setting worth doing. Whenever possible, use a powerful Chromebook for at least a few years.

Battery Champion Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

It just keeps going.

Despite having a 13.3-inch 400nit touchscreen, the Lenovo Duet 5 has one of the longest battery life in Chromebook space, thanks to the efficiency of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen2 computing platform and the optimization of the Chrome OS system. I am preparing. Hopefully Adaptive Charging is easy to bring to Duet 5. This is because it’s a Chromebook that’s always on, it recognizes time and saves charging time until just before the morning bell rings.

