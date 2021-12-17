Future technology and hardware updates for tire changers and wheel balancers





This article is the second in a series of three-part articles on device innovation.

Currently, the technology of tire changers and wheel balancers has made great progress, but what can we expect in 5 to 10 years?

With CEMB’s Chief Operating Officer David Martin entering the production of wheels with a variety of alloys and composites, his company has new ways and ways to clamp rims for tire removal and installation. Said looking for.

According to Martin, polymer mounting heads have been in use for many years. Future mounting head designs may require other options and mixed materials.

Kyle Harris, Key Account Manager at Hennessy Industries, a manufacturer of Coats tire changers, wheel balancers and inspection equipment, said a new and improved leverless duck that makes tough tire replacement easier and more profitable. He said he was hoping to see a tire changer with a head and a tire changer. And tire dealers as well.

He also said there may be a line of tire changers that can handle a wide range of tire and wheel combinations.

Jim Hudson, Product Manager for Tire Changers at Hunter Engineering Company, said he hopes that tire changers will continue to evolve with the ability to reduce or eliminate the risk of wheel and tire damage.

Features such as leverless heads, bead press systems, and further automation also have the advantage of making the machine easier and safer to operate, he added.

When it comes to wheel balancers, Greg Meyer, Product Manager for Wheel Balancers at Hunter Engineering, hopes that the RFID reader will be integrated into the premium balancer, allowing the machine to recognize balanced tires on the machine. Said that. RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is a technology that uses radio waves to identify and track tags attached to objects. This will enable many improved features for shops and technicians, Meyer added.

Jeff Castillo, BendPak’s technical advisor, said another innovation in the future will be mobile wheel services, as more customers may want convenience and may not want to go to a wheel service store.

He said that being able to supply equipment that is particularly suitable for mobile wheel services is a major focus. We are currently developing installation and balancing equipment that can be powered by remote generator services while reducing floor space and without sacrificing in-store functionality required for today’s performance wheels and tire services.

