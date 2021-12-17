Accepting the hybrid world in 2022





Rocket Software CEO, Milan Shetty

Last year, we taught business leaders important lessons about managing teams and adapting to uncertainty. All organizations are seeing a shift into the hybrid world to meet their agility and responsiveness needs. When we talk about hybrids, we talk about IT infrastructure, but we also talk about working styles and ideas that incorporate the most effective combinations of strategies.

By 2022, hybrids will define more than cloud computing. For an organization to succeed, it needs to understand and embrace the world of hybrids more broadly.

Hybrid cloud

For industry leaders, the first thing that comes to mind when using the term hybrid is the “hybrid cloud.” Hybrid cloud infrastructure will continue to be a step forward for enterprises in 2022, as monolithic technology stacks are no longer practical. Companies need to leverage years of technology investment and the latest tools available to create the most effective environment for their business.

Ripping and exchanging technology accumulated over time is not a viable approach for enterprises. It’s costly, destructive, and time consuming. Instead, each layer should be integrated and connected for optimal performance and up-to-date in the right place. Incorporating the diversity of available solutions and enabling each layer to operate more effectively as an integrated environment provides the competitive advantage your business needs.

Hybrid work

The hybrid cloud is just the beginning of a broad trend into the hybrid world. The hybrid work structure also stays here. Forcing employees to return to the office altogether, especially in the highly competitive employment market, is not effective in attracting and retaining talented people, so it is permanently aligned with the hybrid workforce. It’s up to business leaders to learn new management strategies.

This includes operating and managing an IT infrastructure that supports distributed employees and enables them to work effectively no matter what the “office” is. The tools that make this possible are constantly evolving, from new collaboration and communication products to technical support and security solutions. IT leaders need to stay at the forefront of these conversations to protect against new threats and address new challenges.

Hybrid thinking

Hybrids aren’t a type of IT infrastructure or work, but they are a way of thinking. By 2022, companies will need to prioritize change of mindset in order to implement process changes that enable agility. Traditionally, leaders consider themselves to be decision makers who need to choose the best one for their organization (options A, B, or C). In the world we are aiming for, the actual decision is based on how each option works. Well together.

Our brains, of course, tend to think about either this or that, especially if they have a background in computer science. We create hierarchies and divisions in our minds, but to embrace the hybrid world, we need to learn this idea. By definition, a hybrid is a combination of several different elements. Now we need to think in terms of interoperability, integration, and connectivity, not replacement. This shift from “or” to “and” thinking will be an important evolution in the coming years.

To take advantage of hybrid cloud, hybrid work, and hybrid thinking, leaders need to be willing to embrace the organization’s growth mindset. The biggest challenge to overcome in 2022 is to create a culture where teams can get the most out of all their solutions by adopting a broader hybrid world rather than software, hardware, or budget.

Rocket helps some of the world’s largest companies achieve this daily with our products and team of experts. For more information, please visit our site.

