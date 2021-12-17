6 hacks to reduce stress in Slack





Slack is arguably the most important communication tool for remote workers today, but it can also be the most productive.

In an environment where colleagues can no longer chat in the hallways or tap their shoulders to ask simple questions, virtual communication platforms may provide easy access to information. But at the same time, Slack can be less productive, always distracting, and even outlaw Pavlov’s reaction with its characteristic “knockbrush” sound to many viewers this year. .. Summer Olympics PTSD.

At some point, the distracting barrage of Slack ping can “have a huge negative impact on performance,” said Raquel Fich, a professor of information systems at the Zicklin School of Business. “It makes you make mistakes that you wouldn’t have done if you were careful, and it can be a waste of time when reading irrelevant notices that don’t help the task at hand. This is a common delay and reduces efficiency. “

Fich, who focuses on efficiency, productivity, and multitasking, says that his relationship with tools such as Slack is effective for self-regulation, organizational policies and norms, and productivity features built into the platform. He states that he often depends on three important factors: slack utilization.

“These distractions need to be controlled, and the tools provide all sorts of features to minimize distractions,” she says. “We need to set and forget the defaults, but let these features work,” or, in other words, “control the app. Don’t let the app control it,” Fich said. increase.

Here are six ways to reduce notification overload and reduce Slack’s stress.

1. Make it asynchronous

According to Betsy Bula, an all-remote evangelist at GitLab, much of the distractions and anxieties experienced by workers with Slack stem from misunderstandings of Slack’s key features. In her opinion, Slack is better for asynchronous communication than real-time conversations where users can feel the pressure to remove everything, see notifications and reply immediately.

“If you don’t realize the value of working asynchronously as a remote or hybrid team, you may not understand the value of Slack’s ability to work that way,” she says. “Understanding how the balance between asynchronous and synchronous communication works for your team and setting the criteria first will help you set the criteria for using Slack.”

She explains that when an organization moved from face-to-face to remote work, it instinctively tried to recreate previous communication habits on virtual platforms. She establishes norms and policies when live synchronized communication plays a role, when organizations are expected to respond immediately to staff, and when they can get the job done apart. Add that it is important to do. For example, she says organizations need to consider making sure they have certain time online that is expected to be responsive and that the rest of the time can be used for more independent work.

2. Create a custom that does not disturb the schedule

Creating space for head-down work and creating more boundaries between work and life is as easy as setting up a custom and not disturbing your schedule. When activated, the silent feature pauses all notifications and adds an out-of-office icon next to the name.

Ali Rayl, Slack’s Vice President of Products, said: “Once set, Slack doesn’t send desktop or mobile notifications to users during that time. We want the notifications we receive to be saved when we’re ready to receive them.”

3. Clean up the channel

When using Slack, you can be confused if you have a lot of channels to stay on. Fortunately, there are several ways to manage channel conversations more effectively. For example, users can change the settings to see “Unread Conversations Only”.

“This gives priority to channels that contain the new messages needed to show and hide slow conversations that we read,” Rayl says. She adds that users can better manage their channel conversations by creating custom sidebar sections and organizing conversations by subject. “Right-click on a channel and select the relevant channel to create a new section in the sidebar. Here you can customize how the channels are organized.”

4. Merge more apps into Slack

Sounds counter-intuitive, but some productivity experts say that adding more to Slack can reduce distractions. “If you put everything together in one place, it’s easier to manage, of course, because you only have one place to go to change your notifications,” says Fich.

Instead of going back and forth between email, Slack, and other apps, you can move everything to one place, reducing the time it takes to switch between platforms.

“To integrate your communication app, you can use Slackbot to set up a forwarding address that automatically forwards emails to direct messages,” Rayl adds. Slack is also integrated with scheduling software such as Outlook and Google Calendar to give colleagues some visibility if they are unresponsive.

5. Use keyword notification

If you’re struggling to get away from Slack for fear of missing important messages, you can tweak your settings so that you’re just distracted by what really matters.

“As long as you’re on your public channel, you can set up words and phrases that you’ll receive notifications of, no matter where you’re placed,” says Technology Coach Charles White. Says.

According to White, this feature allows users to stay away from the channel conversation and never miss something directly related.

“When a particular keyword is mentioned, it can be used in many unique ways to help notify people of an emergency,” he says. “If they have a particular subject that is an expert and someone is talking about it, they can jump into the conversation right away, or they can miss it in the general flow of channel conversations. There is sex. “

6. Automatically answer common questions

Users who answer the same question on a regular basis can also use Slackbot to set up an automatic response. “If someone wants specific information that they always ask, it’s a great way to get information out of Slackbot without installing any additional features,” White says. “It could be a simpler company directory for a specific group of people, area code, time zone, or whatever you can think of.”

The auto attendant feature allows users to set boundaries and rest assured that they will be disconnected from the platform.

“We use bots for PTOs in Slack, so if someone is absent, the PTO bot will notify the person tagged in the Slack message that they are out. To send an update. Covers people, “says Bula. “Allowing people to set their boundaries is a great help in preventing burnout.”

