What does a war in space look like?





High-ranking military officials say US satellites are being regularly attacked, creating a simmering shadow conflict in space. But what do attacks on spacecraft look like, who is committing them, and how can operators protect themselves?

General David Thompson, Deputy Secretary of Space Operations for the US Space Force, recently told The Washington Post that China and Russia are targeting US government satellites every day. It may remind us of the image of satellites being blown from the left, right, and center of orbit, but the reality is more modest.

According to Thompson, most of the incidents they see are reversible attacks that temporarily disrupt satellite operations rather than cause permanent damage. This can be achieved in a variety of ways, from sabotage of satellite signals to the execution of cyber attacks.

LauraGrego, MIT

These types of attacks exist in the legal and political gray areas, says Laura Grego, Stanton Nuclear Security Fellow of the MIT Nuclear Security Policy Institute. However, most states do not currently treat them as acts of war, but the lack of clarity and their increasing frequency are worrisome.

Grego says they are testing boundaries and trying to find out how far they can go before they get a response. I call those activities concerns because there is no common understanding of where the standards of retaliation are.

The most common types of attacks include interference with radio signals sent to and from satellites, especially those used by GPS satellites. Brian Weeden, Head of Program Planning at the SecureWorld Foundation, writes by email. This includes sending signals from satellite terrestrial transmitters and interfering with the ability to receive communications from control stations. Alternatively, the malicious transmission can be directed at a terrestrial receiver to block the signal or replace it with a fake transmission. This is known as spoofing.

A 2019 report from the non-profit C4ADS security investigation found evidence that Russia regularly uses sabotage and spoofing attacks on GPS satellites to protect sensitive areas from drone and surveillance. rice field. However, the United States has similar functionality. Last year, the US Navy tested GPS jamming technology that jams signals in six states.

The United States, Russia, and China have all developed ground-based laser systems designed to dazzle optical sensors as reconnaissance satellites pass through sensitive areas. It’s like illuminating a really bright flashlight in someone’s eyes, Weeden writes.It can temporarily prevent the satellite from taking pictures, and in some cases it can actually be physically damaged. [image sensor] If it is strong enough.

With the advent of software defined radio, performing sabotage and spoofing attacks on satellites has become much easier and cheaper.

Major space powers still have the ability to engage in more obvious acts of war in space. Russia has recently been widely accused of testing anti-satellite missiles on one of its non-functional surveillance satellites, with the United States, China and India all conducting similar tests. However, one impediment to carrying out this type of attack is to clutter the Earth’s orbit with debris that can inadvertently damage other spacecraft, says Grego.

However, there are several ways to physically attack a satellite without causing too much collateral damage. So-called anti-satellite weapons are essentially spacecraft that can steer near enemy satellites before they can be damaged by attacking with projectiles or robotic arms. They can also be used to snoop on enemy satellites, intercept signals, and try to figure out what their mission is, says Grego.

In 2020, a pair of Russian spacecraft were discovered following a US spy satellite, and a few months later, one of them was seen releasing a fast-moving projectile. rice field. But so far, there have been no reports of physical attacks on satellites from other countries, says Grego.

Frank Schubert of Airbus Cybersecurity says that attacks on spacecraft are no longer just the protection of the nation-state. With the advent of software defined radio, which uses digital processors instead of specialized electronics to modulate radio signals, sabotage and spoofing attacks have become much easier and cheaper to perform. And in 2019, researchers showed that they could intercept signals from satellite broadband services and use only 285 ($ 322) worth of equipment to identify users and their browsing activity.

Schubert says satellite operators are also exposed to constant attacks from hackers. Normally, these are targeted at ground stations that control and communicate with satellites, but if successful, they can be used to do everything from data theft to disrupting spacecraft operations. The threat of hybrid attacks is also increasing, says Schubert. For example, an attacker could quickly follow up with a well-crafted phishing email to an operator who claims to be able to block a signal from a satellite and resolve the issue.

To counter these threats, you need to follow the same types of cybersecurity best practices as in other industries. However, given the complex supply chain involved in building spacecraft, it is also important to ensure the history of all parts of the system. Schubert says security by design is important. I can take the best defense against cyber attacks, but if the bug already exists in the system that has gone through the supply chain, I’m having a big problem.

Another important way to counter many of these threats is to incorporate elasticity into the space system, says Grego. This could include investing in the ability to quickly launch a replacement satellite or replacing one large and expensive satellite with a network of small satellites that can operate even if one or two are knocked out. there is.

