The leaked Google Pixel Watch face design shows how Fitbit can be replaced





We were the first to get a glimpse of Google’s plans to integrate Fitbit technology into the next Pixel Watch. A watchface with the Fitbit logo and health statistics was discovered on the official Wear OS 3 emulator, a tool used by developers to ensure that apps run correctly on real devices.

The new face discovered by 9to5Google includes some simple designs that just display the time in different formats. Other faces also include the wearer’s current steps, heart rate, and local weather conditions, but most interestingly, the Fitbit logo is prominently placed at the bottom, the number of stairs climbed and the day. Calorie consumption.

These are Google's most likely "Pixel Watch" watch faces with Fitbit integration.

At the top of this watch face is a number that may be the wearer’s current active zone minutes. This is a point you can earn by engaging in physical activity that raises your heart rate.

This number has a running person icon. On most Fitbit devices, this represents the number of times you’ve achieved your activity goal last week, but it doesn’t seem to be the case here.

These details are fascinating, but it can take months before you can see them. The release date for the Google Pixel Watch has not yet been set, but it will be released in 2022 at the same time as Wear OS 3 is released.

We listen to news, leaks and rumors and keep you up to date as soon as we know more.

Analysis: The end of the Fitbit OS?

Google completed its Fitbit purchase earlier this year, and at the 2021 Google IO event in May, the two companies revealed interesting details about how they plan to work together in the future.

Google started by explaining that it plans to bring Fitbit health tracking to Wear OS. This is what you see on these newly discovered watch faces.

(Image credit: Google)

However, with Wear OS 3 released next year, we expect more than a pre-installed Fitbit app and some on-screen statistics. In a Google presentation, he argued that the partnership with Fitbit would create an “integrated platform” with a “new consumer experience.” This can cause Fitbit’s own operating system to exit.

Used in all of the company’s current fitness trackers and smartwatches, the Fitbit OS is optimized for maximum battery life and is one of the reasons it can run for at least five days between charges. ..

A “unified” platform needs to be just as spartan to its demands. An operating system that combines Google and Fitbit may require a solution like Android Go. AndroidGo is a lightweight version of the Android operating system, with less stringent system requirements. At this point we can only guess, but by 2024, fitness trackers are likely to transform.

