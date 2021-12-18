Frost & Sullivan Wins 2021 Prestigious Innovation Leadership Award Onera





Eindhoven, Netherlands, December 17, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Onera Health, a leader in the transformation of sleep medicine and remote surveillance, today from Frost & Sullivan to 2021 in the European sleep category. Announced that it has won the Leadership Award. Diagnostic innovation for unique and innovative solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005401/en/

Onera Health was recognized by Frost & Sullivan at the prestigious 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

Based on recent market analysis of the industry, Frost & Sullivan honored Onera at the 2021 European Sleep Diagnostics Technology Innovation Leadership Awards. Frost & Sullivan strictly reserves this awareness for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries.

“This award from Frost & Sullivan is a great honor for us,” said Ruben de Francisco, Founder and CEO of Onera. “Support from leading analyst companies has helped the entire team deliver and commercialize our products to help the medical sector provide the coveted answers to patients affected by sleep disorders. Confirm your efforts to pour. “

“Onera Health’s medical-grade technology with comprehensive diagnostic / monitoring capabilities not only identifies a variety of sleep disorders, but also enables clinicians to remotely monitor patients and optimize treatment.” , Frost & Sullivan industry analyst Srinath Venkatasubramanian concludes.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award recognizes companies in different regions and global markets for outstanding and outstanding performance in leadership, innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify industry best practices.

About Onera

Onera Health is a leader in the transformation of sleep medicine and remote surveillance. Their breakthrough diagnostic solutions and services help millions of people suffering from sleep-related illnesses, while impacting other medical disciplines by monitoring a variety of chronic conditions, ultimately. We are poised to improve the health and quality of life of patients around the world. The company’s innovative solutions provide comprehensive sleep test data to physicians in a variety of clinical and non-clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce medical costs. Onera has offices in the Netherlands and the United States. For more information, please visit www.onerahealth.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

For 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models and corporate behavior. There are, and as a result, growth opportunities that drive future success. For more information, please visit http://www.frost.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005401/en/

contact address

Swea Hagenhoff + 31 (0) 40 [email protected]

Lindsey WhitakerP: +1 (210) 477-8457E: [email protected]

