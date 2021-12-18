Some Google employees are considering stopping the forced return to the office





Google further delayed its return to the office during the outbreak of Omicron variants. Technology giants, unlike other big companies, have resisted long-term remote work. Employees told insiders that the company is at risk of losing talent due to resistance to remote work.

Google employees say the company needs to rethink its resistance to full-time remote work after the COVID-19 Omicron variant again delays its mandatory return to the office.

Most of Google’s offices are open to staff who want to join the company, but the company planned to require three days a week from January 10. Due to recent delays, some staff say Google should let go of the forced day.

Amazon, Spotify, and Twitter are one of the few leading tech companies that allow staff to work full-time in the foreseeable future, or allow team leaders to call. Other companies like Apple and Uber expect employees to come to the office at least someday.

Google allows employees to apply fully remote, but the permission is granted on a case-by-case basis, allowing only 20% of 140,000 staff to work fully remote in the future. The company expects that.

Insider spoke with nine current employees of Google, which is based in the United States. Some of them said they needed to change the company’s attitude towards remote work, and current policies risk losing talent to rivals.

“Google people are making it easier to explore options with new tools that give them greater flexibility in the workplace and show how rewards vary from place to place,” a Google spokeswoman said. Told. “Whether an individual’s compensation goes up or down depends on the location we’re investigating. Whenever an employee chooses where to move, we aim to pay at the top of the local market. “

Some employees are tempted by a more flexible company

“I think Google is still struggling. In the near future, at some point, convince everyone that they need to be in the office for quite some time in the week,” said one of the current employees at the company. The director told the insider.

“This problem is becoming more and more divided among staff, and in my experience it has led to an increase in decline,” another said. “Many employees are thinking of leaving Google in favor of workplaces with more favorable remote work conditions.”

I understand Google’s determination to bring employees back to the office. The company’s collaborative, face-to-face office culture and extravagant perks have pioneered Silicon Valley’s work culture.

“Google’s success depends on innovation and collaboration. Former Google engineering leader Craig Nevill-Manning told The New York Times in 2013.

Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters.John sutton

Some employees told insiders that they were looking forward to returning to the office at least a few days a week, while others said that nearly 18 months of remote work was remote and productive. Claimed to have been proven. Some have said that remote work is “life-changing” for people with children.

Another current Google employee told Insider that he saw a “minimal pushback” to his company’s remote work policy, but some teams said he rejected the request. They added that they were concerned about “wasting time and building capacity.”

“If you’re in the office but don’t have a meeting room or can’t find a quiet place, what’s the point of entering? If you need to work independently, enter on the day everyone is in. Why do you? Can you stay at home? ”

Currently, the person who works from home may be determined by the individual team manager. However, some employees are worried that it could make a big difference between teams.

“My manager is one of the rules,” said one employee. “It looks like you need to stay for three days.”

Others have said their managers will probably be more generous. One staff member said he didn’t expect a check on how many days they would enter. “My management chain is so loose that they just want anything that makes us productive,” they said.

Google employees are afraid that approvals will not be distributed fairly

Google announced in August that it has approved 85% of the approximately 10,000 complete remote work or relocation requests received by July 2nd. However, these workers can face salary cuts of up to 25% in some new locations. One employee asked Google to remove this policy because he didn’t want to go back to the office, which could be a “long shot.”

A Google spokesperson said the company added four weeks of “work from anywhere” a year and introduced a new care program to employees during a pandemic.

Some Google employees feel that the application of remote work policies is not consistently applied between lower-level employees and senior management.

Robert Enslin, Sales President of Google Cloud, works entirely remotely in Florida. Urs Hlzle, Google’s Senior Vice President of Technology Infrastructure, has moved to New Zealand to work remotely, but most employees are still expected to return to the office.

“When Urus moved to New Zealand, I was personally furious because he was one of the long-time hostile chief architects of Google’s remote work,” the employee said. “It is a more or less unforgivable act of hypocrisy.”

