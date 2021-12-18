Illinois Institute of Technology students make cryptocurrencies more efficient





As digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin continue to grow in popularity, the carbon footprint of cryptocurrency mining has also increased, with Bitcoin mining operations alone reaching 55 TWh of annual energy consumption in 2018.

To remove this barrier to the spread of cryptocurrencies and make them more environmentally sustainable, a group of computer science and engineering students at the Illinois Institute of Technology will serve as a model for energy-efficient cryptocurrencies. We have developed a cryptocurrency called GiGi for that purpose, which may conflict with the transaction speed of other payment processing methods such as credit cards.

According to a news release from the university, a student cohort named Team GiGi unveiled a prototype at the first Grainger Computing Innovation Prize contest last month, with 25 student research teams on climate change and smart infrastructure. The group won $ 15,000 in prize money for the concept.

Digital currencies like Bitcoin still remain, but now carbon dioxide emissions are unbalanced and trading speeds are slow, team leader and computer science student Gabriel Brick said in an official statement. increase. Our new digital currency GiGi, Green lightnInG coIn, is a centralized solution with improved proof algorithms that leverage XSearch to protect digital currencies by increasing transaction throughput through larger blocks in smaller block times. Achieves the same energy efficiency as.

According to Ioan Raicu, a faculty mentor at Team GiGi and a professor of computer science at the Illinois Institute of Technology, the group’s hard drive prototype will make digital currencies more accessible through the proof of space model of choice in favor of the proof of stake. Is aimed at. The model currently being tested on the Ethereum blockchain.

One of the biggest problems with [many types of] Cryptocurrencies and blockchains use an algorithm called Proof of Work. This is very expensive in terms of power consumption. He said it is one of the biggest problems with cryptocurrencies in terms of sustainability. If you continue to consume large amounts of power to protect your network, it will not be able to continue to grow and will become widely adopted.

Proof of stake basically means that you put a lot of money into coins as collateral. So the richer you are, the more money you can make from the system, he continued. So the approach the students took was a proof of this space. This is a third approach that tries to remember the work you did to save it and look it up later.

The runner-up team, Waste Allocation Load Compressor, won second place prize of $ 10,000 for developing an inexpensive smart waste compressor that reduces road and water pollution. The third place prize of $ 5,000 was given to a group of students working on the development of a digital platform that connects victims of sexual assault to support services on university campuses. The award was awarded through a donation from the Grainger Foundation.

Raicu hopes the team will continue to develop technology solutions for months with the help of prize money, and will soon continue researching and prototyping with the help of the National Science Foundation and other investors. Said to build.

He said the goal is to help promote a third wave of cryptocurrency technology to encourage others to move to the cosmological argument model.

He said it was half the battle because they had a working prototype. The more coins that come out to solve these energy efficiency issues, the more coins you will notice. And if the small coins indicate that this is a viable solution, I believe that all large coins will move away from Proof of Work.

Brandon Paykamian is a staff writer at Government Technology. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from East Tennessee State University and has many years of experience as a multimedia reporter focused primarily on public and higher education.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.govtech.com/education/higher-ed/illinois-tech-students-make-cryptocurrency-more-efficient

