The Google Pixel 6 is the 2021 smartphone of the year.





Google Pixel 6 made its debut with a high reputation just a few months ago. It surprised us all, especially when it came to the price of $ 600. After years of making some of the best midrangers you can get, the company finally learned one or two things about value and translated that lesson into a flagship. But the Pixel 6 isn’t just a great deal. It’s a great phone, period. Google has provided a large camera upgrade with a new in-house Tensor chipset at high speed and running in the most feature-rich software available. All of these are guaranteed to be safe for the next 5 years. This is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now. So it’s no wonder Android police editors have chosen the Pixel 6 as their most important smartphone of the year.

Focusing solely on the specs, it’s easy to see why phones topped the reviews on most sites, including us. Google’s Tensor was an unproven concept, but I think it passed the test. Nothing beats the Snapdragon 888 on all benchmarks, but in real life, it enables some of the best AI-powered features on the Pixel 6 series and renews the Google Assistant with features such as live translation and the best voice. Drive to heights Typing you can get. Whether or not the Tensor is really “custom”, the Tensor works well, so the distinction is not important.

This is a big cell phone. It’s too big for anyone who might have loved previous Android Police Editors Choice winners, such as the little Pixel 4a, to match the 2018 winner OnePlus 6T. It should also be pointed out that beyond size, battery life reports are inconsistent. I’ve had a pretty good experience here on average with Android Police, but some have observed unusual behavior or shorter battery life than expected in certain situations. And, of course, the Pixel 6 isn’t without the usual Googly bugs, but it’s fixed in a subsequent update. And in that respect, the update is also a highlight during the promised five-year software update (unfortunately only three-year OS update) with a regular feature drop that brings new features to the phone every three months. ..

Google has always focused on software over hardware since the days of Nexus, but with the Pixel 6, Google offers a genuine flagship-grade smartphone without unnecessary and arbitrary compromises. It’s definitely the first time I’ve done it. And as inflation and supply chain constraints increase, Google is $ 50 cheaper than the 2016 Pixel and 2017 Pixel 2 and $ 100 cheaper than last year’s Pixel 5 at the cheapest price ever on its flagship Pixel. I was able to do.

The Pixel 6 sets a new standard for how far $ 600 can be reached. Sure, the $ 900 Pixel 6 Pro is a great phone in most respects, but I’m not sure if the $ 300 difference is worth the upgrade. This is the sweet spot.

There were many other phones that surprised us in 2021, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It was also the year that clamshell mobile phones first appeared, becoming mainstream with the Z Flip3 and defining an ultra-premium experience with the Z Fold3. But even in the face of this year’s most expensive model, the Pixel 6 retains its own and is one of the best smartphone cameras you can buy, with exclusive time-saving assistant features, and an impressive five-year year. Security update efforts (unfortunately the same 3 years for OS upgrades), excellent build quality.

Here’s what other AP editors are thinking about the Pixel 6.

“The Pixel 6 is Google’s most important mobile phone, with a brand new design and custom processor. It’s a big upgrade from the Pixel 3 and shows how much the Pixel experience is. We’ve made progress over the last three years, all at a lower price than when the Pixel 3 went on sale. “-Manuel Vonau, Editor

“The Pixel 6 surprised me. When I saw the difference in initial price between the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, I expected the experience to drop significantly, but as Google’s vertical integration progresses, the core value without raising the price. The result is a $ 1000 phone experience for a price of $ 600, a must-have phone for anyone who cares about more than spec experience. “-Daniel Bader, Editor-in-chief

Pixel 6 won easily in the editor’s vote, but it’s also a Pyrrhic victory for the market as fewer companies make or compete in 2021. LG is gone and HTC seems to want it. There are still companies like Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, Motorola, Nokia, but the number of smartphone makers is decreasing year by year, and the list of mobile phones under consideration is also decreasing.

This is the first time the “flagship” Pixel has won this award since its original model in 2016, and we are pleased to declare the Pixel 6 the winner of the Android Police Most Wanted Award and the best mobile phone in 2021. increase.

