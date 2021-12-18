California investigating the treatment of black female workers by Google’s parent company





According to Reuters, California civil rights regulators are investigating the treatment of black women at Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc after harassment and discrimination cases.

A black woman who worked for the company was interviewed by a lawyer at the California Fair Employment and Housing Department about her experience working there. The black woman remained anonymous.

Not surprisingly, Google is trying to save the face and everything behaves as good.

From Reuters:

Google focuses on building sustainable equity for black workers, saying that 2020 will be the largest year to hire designated black + workers, including people of multiple races. rice field.

Our goal is to enable all employees to experience Google as a comprehensive workplace. Continue to focus on this important task and thoroughly investigate your concerns to ensure that your workplace is representative and impartial.

According to Reuters, many black workers interviewed by DFEH have complained, but regulators want more examples of discriminatory behaviour.

It is not uncommon for black workers to be abused in any work environment, especially in tech companies. Last month, Blackface workers wrote an open letter to the company that they felt we didn’t belong here.

So it’s not surprising that this is happening at other prominent tech companies. However, Google seems to have some problems, especially with the color people who work for their company.

From Reuters:

Artificial intelligence researcher Timnit Gebru fought a year ago with a manager who criticized Google’s lack of workforce diversity and opposed the publication of an important paper she co-authored. He said he had fired her. Erika Munro Kennerly, who oversaw Google’s diversity and strategy team before resigning last year, told the magazine Corporate Counsel in January that there was an overall tendency to be underestimated as Google’s black women.

Workers identified as female above black, according to company data, left Google last year at the highest percentage of non-native American racial gender groups. Last year, Google said it plans to increase retention by increasing support staff and programs.

Wow. On the one hand, Google says their goal is to ensure that all employees experience their company as a comprehensive workplace. But on the other hand, are they coming out with black employees saying this?

It sounds like someone is in trouble. Well, we have to wait and see, whether or not they face any consequences.

