How to achieve technical success in M ​​& A

This is a time of increasing industry pressure due to rising labor costs, staff shortages, and expectations of new customer checkouts. Margins can be narrow, and real estate in small stores may not have the agility to make the necessary changes.

The strategic decisions behind growth and expansion in new markets are well-founded. However, technology is often added later in the due diligence process. Perhaps this is because IT has been considered as a support feature rather than an enabler. The end result is that without proper due diligence for technology in the first place, the value of an acquisition can take longer to realize than planned and compromised.

Identify and leverage the synergies of technology

Identifying the synergies of technology during M & A due diligence usually plays a major role in transforming future performance and leading to successful transactions. It is imperative that the CIO be involved early in the process to assess how the components in the technology stack can be leveraged to drive operational efficiency and innovation. In addition, it is important to understand how to quickly deploy the crown jewels of each party throughout other successful loyalty programs.

Site technician visits were evaluated for many influential factors, including the acquired store digital capabilities and infrastructure, the complexity of technology integration, the time it takes to process, and the ability to automate any of these processes. And downtime is reduced.

Successful synergies accelerate value and minimize business disruption. Ideally, new technology integrations can avoid the cost of new hardware replacements, minimize new training for clerk, and reduce the level of complexity of store technology. Running various store technology systems is inefficient and costly. Basically, the goal is to more efficiently control in-store technology while providing a slimmer physical IT footprint. These are some of the core foundations that impact revenue. So how do you achieve this?

Organize your IT infrastructure

Unless the retailer’s infrastructure is up-to-date, the potential technological synergies are unlikely to be available. Many c-stores have a legacy infrastructure with different devices running different versions of application software. Combining this with newly acquired store real estate, which is likely to have different applications and systems than the acquirer, can make the integration process very complex, costly and labor intensive. .. To make matters worse, legacy compliance or security issues from either technology estate need to be fixed separately.

Legacy infrastructure is a common challenge, so tidying up your IT house doesn’t mean ripping and replacing existing technology. It simply means looking at innovative and cost-effective ways to make your existing technology stack more agile. With this right from the start, the ability to leverage synergies to speed up the integration process for newly acquired stores can be transformative.

Give store technology an edge

The latest approach that can overcome these barriers and increase agility is to virtualize existing applications at the edge. The growth trend of edge computing is huge for technology analysts such as International Data Corp., predicting that by 2023, 50% of all enterprise technology infrastructure will be deployed at the edge rather than the enterprise data center. And Gartner states 75% of all. The data will be processed at the edge by 2025. In fact, running your application near an edge device improves both performance and cost. It’s even better if retailers have many locations spread across their geographic footprint, as in the convenience fuel retail industry.

Edge virtualization separates the hardware of the device from the software and allows retailers to upgrade their existing store application software without the cost of replacing the hardware. This modern store infrastructure can prove a game changer to accelerate the integration of new stores after M & A. Existing in-store software, such as point-of-sale (POS) systems, can now be run on newly acquired store devices without having to replace devices or perform expensive and time-consuming asset validation. I did. Management and maintenance of these devices can be performed remotely from the cloud, reducing the need and cost of manual visits by field technicians. Post-merger integration delays and costs are effectively minimized, and IT enables business strategy again. When done correctly, retailers will have a platform to deliver new outcomes and customer experiences to the future, such as next-generation Internet of Things solutions managed over the cloud and containerized services. You can get it.

Preparation fails. Get ready to fail.

The trend for larger c-stores to expand their physical footprint will continue. In the past few months, Shell has returned to retail activities downstream of the United States, purchasing new stores and making additional acquisitions from EG Group, Parkland, Jacksons, Caseys and others. Companies that adopt a software-defined approach to their store infrastructure are ready to take advantage of the synergies of technology within M & A to deliver value to their business faster than expected.

Nick East is the co-founder and CEO of Zynstra, an NCR company based in Bath, UK.

